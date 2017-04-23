Broncos on the hunt for new radio color analyst

Good morning, Broncos Country!

If you haven’t heard, Ed McCaffrey will no longer serve as color analyst for Denver Broncos radio. He made the announcement on Friday, and it’s so he could spend more time with his family. He missed two games in the 2016 season.

Before we go any further, let’s all thank the former Broncos receiver for always being a trusted voice for the team and fans but also a tremendous representative of the franchise. The partnership he created with Dave Logan has been fun to listen to. McCaffrey was named the color analyst on 850 KOA in July of 2012. He was there for the Peyton Manning era and Super Bowl 50 win. So McCaffrey has been a part of all three Broncos Super Bowl wins.

Given all of the change inside the organization this offseason, it’s only fitting fans will hear a new color analyst for the 2017 season. Let the speculation begin on who that person is. The Broncos have not set a timetable for when the replacement will be announced.

At the top of the list is former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth. He filled in for one of the games that McCaffrey missed last season. Schlereth is incredibly experienced and knowledgeable about the team. The key with Schlereth is his role on ESPN as an analyst. Could he do both? Perhaps. Logan also coaches Cherry Creek High, so the key would be travel. “Stink” seems the most logical choice at this point to take over for McCaffrey. Rick Lewis, the other replacement for McCaffrey last season, seems more of a long shot, but he also does an afternoon show with Logan, so the two know each other. Lewis is a longtime radio DJ in Denver.

An obvious choice could be former Broncos defensive lineman Alfred Williams. Big Al has been on the radio in Denver for a while and has experience calling preseason games on TV. People have also mentioned another former Broncos offensive lineman, Tyler Polumbus, as an option. That could happen if all of the top choices turn it down.

After that, it’s a matter of throwing former Broncos out there who have analyst experience. Jake Plummer and Terrell Davis are the two who come to mind.

My choice is Scott Hastings, who was Logan’s partner in the 1990s and called the first two Super Bowl wins. Yes, yes, I know it won’t happen since Hastings does Denver Nuggets TV now, but fans can dream. It would be awesome to hear Logan and Hastings do Broncos games again.

My guess is the organization and KOA go with Schlereth. What so you, Broncos Country?

Broncos Tracks

T.J. Ward: '17 reminds me of Broncos' Super Bowl year - NFL.com (NFL.com)

Denver's first postseason absence since B.T.T. (Before Tim Tebow) has at least one Broncos defender hungrier than ever to get back to January football.

Super Bowl 50 helmet returned to Denver Broncos LB Von Miller (ESPN.com)

Broncos LB Von Miller, who didn't even know his Super Bowl 50 helmet was missing, gave kudos to the FBI after officials returned it to him Wednesday.

The biggest draft busts in the history of the Denver Broncos (Mile High Sports)

The Denver Broncos are hardly a stranger to grabbing a draft bust here or there. Here is a look at the worst five draft picks in Broncos history.

Together again, DBs 'locked in' for another big year (Broncos)

The Broncos' secondary has something rare: the same collection of starters for a third consecutive season.

Former Jets, Bills coach Rex Ryan believes Broncos should start Paxton Lynch - Denver7 TheDenverChannel.com (7NEWS)

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, a new analyst at ESPN, told 104.3 The Fan that Broncos should start Paxton Lynch, and called Trevor Siemian a journeyman.

Reuben Foster falling to Broncos becoming more realistic (Predominantly Orange)

Alabama's Reuben Foster has been considered a potential top five pick by some, but it's not impossible that he could fall to the Broncos in round one.

Finding Broncos: Scouting Clemson Tight End Jordan Leggett - Denver - Scout (Scout.com)

Jordan Leggett helped Clemson appear in back-to-back National Title Games, winning one. Where does he fit in the NFL Draft and does he make sense for Denver? Erick Trickel scouts.

Dream 2017 NFL draft scenarios for all 32 NFL teams - best-case scenarios in first round (ESPN.com)

Has the Broncos taking and finding an answer at left tackle.

AFC West Tracks

Los Angeles Chargers' Tom Telesco has history of trading up in draft (ESPN.com)

Moving down would net the Chargers more picks, but recent trends say they are more likely to trade up, if anything.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco hopes to excel at NFL draft, spreadsheets and all - LA Times (latimes.com)

For Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco, his NFL draft system includes a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet and strong ties to Division III John Carroll University.

What the Chargers Need in the 2017 NFL Draft: Running Back - Bolts From The Blue (Bolts From The Blue)

Melvin Gordon has proven himself as a starting running back, but there is not a lot of talent behind him.

Source: Chiefs release defensive tackle Jaye Howard | The Kansas City Star (kansascity)

The Chiefs released defensive tackle Jaye Howard on Saturday, sources confirmed to The Star. I think the Broncos should put a feeler on Howard.

Having six prime-time games will have drawbacks for Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN.com)

When a team is playing on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights, it can adversely affect player preparation. But it's a sign the franchise is doing well.

Chiefs GM once again says 2017 QB class doesn’t have any immediate starters - Arrowhead Pride (Arrowhead Pride)

KC Chiefs GM John Dorsey has said before that this year’s quarterback class doesn’t have any immediate starters. Dorsey once again said he doesn’t see any "sure-fire starters right off the bat" in this year’s draft.

Oakland Raiders remain interested in acquiring retired RB Marshawn Lynch (ESPN.com)

Although talks have quieted down of late, the Oakland Raiders remain interested in acquiring retired running back Marshawn Lynch from the Seattle Seahawks.

Joe Mixon 'came off very well' in visit with Raiders (The Mercury News)

The Raiders visited last month with Oakley native and former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and general manager Reggie McKenzie came away impressed and thought Mixon seemed like “a good kid.’

Reggie McKenzie: Raiders to add “a couple” linebackers this offseason - Silver And Black Pride (Silver And Black Pride)

Raiders GM and head coach held their pre-draft press conference Friday where filling the team’s glaring need at linebacker was a major topic of conversation.

NFL Tracks

How the NFL Judges Character | FOX Sports (FOX Sports)

In wake of Aaron Hernandez’ story, a conversation with former Eagles president and Browns CEO Joe Banner on judging the character of draft picks, like Cleveland’s second pick in the 2014 first round, Johnny Manziel

Inside how NFL teams monitor social media accounts of prospects (ESPN.com)

NFL draft prospects can't hide online. Teams are monitoring future players on social media in a variety of ways as part of the evaluation process.

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Jets trade down, two key Alabama defenders fall out of top 15 - CBSSports.com (CBSSports.com)

Four teams snag a quarterback of the future, including the Browns after a trade up, in our latest mock

Ranking top 100 prospects available in 2017 NFL draft - ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jeff Legwold (ESPN.com)

Who are the top 100 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft? NFL Nation reporter and longtime draft guru Jeff Legwold ranks them 1 to 100.

Will Jets' Christian Hackenberg ever thrive in NFL? Mike Mayock has major doubts | NJ.com (NJ.com)

Here's what Mayock had to say.

Hello again: Breaking down the NFL's top reunions this season (USA TODAY)

Several players and coaches will be looking to prove themselves against former teams.

The 5 hardest and 5 easiest schedules of the 2017 NFL season (FOX Sports)

Spoiler alert: The defending champion New England Patriots have one of the easiest schedules.

NFL Nation reporters predict Browns will go 0-16 in 2017 - Cleveland Browns Blog- ESPN (ESPN.com)

NFL Nation reporters, who correctly pegged the Browns for 1-15 a year ago, have an even dire forecast for Cleveland in 2017.

NFL London games in 2017 will still start early - Apr. 21, 2017 (CNNMoney)

The NFL revealed its schedule for the upcoming season and the start time of London games has not been pushed back.

Glen Coffee attempting comeback after Army service - NFL.com (NFL.com)

Glen Coffee is returning to football. The retired running back and former Army specialist was reinstated by the league and subsequently waived by San Francisco on Friday.

Nigeria to Northwestern to the NFL: the Ifeadi Odenigbo story | Chicago Sun-Times (Chicago Sun-Times)

Odenigbo was a star recruit for Northwestern, choosing the Wildcats over national powers.

Colts GM Ballard eyes plan by Cubs' Theo Epstein in building roster - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN (ESPN.com)

Building a strong team culture featuring high-character players is GM Chris Ballard's goal in Indy after seeing Theo Epstein turn the Cubs into champs.