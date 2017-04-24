Can Ty Sambrailo play left tackle in the NFL?

When John Elway was asked on Monday’s pre-draft press conference whether or not the Denver Broncos can afford to pick the best possible player in the first round, he decided to bring up Ty Sambrailo.

“A lot of people think we don’t have a left tackle on our team,” said Elway. “We have a left tackle on our team. Ty Sambrailo played left tackle for us two years ago and was playing very well, but hasn’t been able to stay healthy. That’s always an option for us. The key thing about the draft as we go in and try to select players that make our football team and help us be a better football team.”

If your mouth is still gaping, it might be because you are remembering Sambrailo attained Pro Football Focus’ Top 10 worst individual performances in 2016 not once(Week 3), not twice (Week 5), not thrice(Week 10), but four freaking times(Week 12). Not bad for a guy who started three games and who helped get Trevor Siemian knocked out both times in those games.

Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro from The Afternoon Drive weighed in on this as well on Monday.

What do you think Broncos Country; can Sambrailo still play left tackle in the NFL? Personally, I think Elway is full of it on this issue.

