It was reported yesterday that the Denver Broncos would host veteran free agent running back Jamaal Charles to upgrade their backfield. Well, Denver Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph said if Charles is "right and it fits for us, we'll make it happen".

Vance Joseph: Jamaal Charles coming in tomorrow for a physical and a visit. If he's right and it fits for us, we'll make it happen. — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 1, 2017

By all accounts, Charles is "right". He has been rehabbing his knee and looks rather healthy after his last two seasons have been shortened because of an ACL injury and from complications from said ACL injury last season.

It sounds like Charles will sign a contract with the Broncos if and only if his knee looks good and he can pass his physical with the Broncos. He is 30 years old and coming off two injury-riddled seasons because of his knees, so there's a chance that this doesn't happen because of those medicals, but let's hope he's healthy and the Broncos can squeeze out another elite season from Charles.

On 850 KOA, #Broncos John Elway on Jamaal Charles. "He's had a great career with some setbacks due to injury, so we'll see where he is" — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) May 2, 2017

Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway backed up Joseph's statements by saying that "we'll see where he is". Again, it sounds like if his knees are all good, he signs.

If Charles is signed, this really makes the Broncos backfield a little crowded and probably isn't great news for C.J. Anderson. Charles would eat into his carries, and I'd expect Booker to get his carries as well, plus they have the explosive Henderson to feed as well. So one of the four(If Charles is added) will have to take a reduced role and my best guess on that person is Anderson.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out IF Charles is signed today.

Horse Tracks:

Vikes won't use 5th-year option on Teddy Bridgewater - NFL.com

The Minnesota Vikings will not exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Gareon Conley meets with police investigating rape accusation - NFL.com

Cleveland police met with Gareon Conley as part of their ongoing investigation into a woman accusing the Oakland Raiders cornerback of raping her at a Cleveland hotel last month.

Dept. of Defense rescinds policy for pro-ready athletes - NFL.com

After going through the pre-draft process, Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette will not be playing professional football in 2017 -- and he has plenty of good company after a change in policy.

Jamaal Charles to visit Tuesday with Denver Broncos - NFL.com

Could former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles find a new home in the AFC West? Charles is set to visit with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reports.

The Cleveland Show: Inside look at how Browns' draft unfolded - NFL.com

Before the draft, one AFC GM said of the Browns' outlook: "Only they could screw this up." Not this time. Michael Silver has the inside scoop on how Cleveland's promising draft class came together.

Packers release RB Christine Michael, Don Jackson - NFL.com

Christine Michael is a free agent once again. The Packers cut the RB on Monday, ESPN reported. Michael re-signed with Green Bay this offseason after being claimed by the team on waivers last November.

Steelers cut Zach Mettenberger after drafting Dobbs - NFL.com

The writing was on the wall for Zach Mettenberger as soon as the Steelers grabbed another quarterback in the draft. Is this the end for the former LSU signal-caller?

How have Browns, Titans done on Wentz/Goff deals? - NFL.com

Both the Browns and Titans seemed to come out of the 2017 NFL Draft with considerable value. They were stocked with ammo thanks to trades for the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks last year.

Top undrafted free agents following the 2017 NFL Draft - NFL.com

There were 253 players selected in the 2017 draft, but hope isn't lost for those who weren't. Gil Brandt provides a list of the best undrafted free agents available, with updates on where they sign.

Top 100 Players of 2017 < NFL Videos

Ben McAdoo says Paul Perkins is the Giants’ starting running back | ProFootballTalk

After a promising rookie season, Paul Perkins has earned the starting running back job for the Giants. Giants head coach Ben McAdoo told reporters today that Perkins is the starter.

John Lynch and Solomon Thomas were classmates at Stanford | ProFootballTalk

The first time San Francisco General Manager John Lynch and Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas met, neither could have predicted the future they'd have together.

Seahawks re-sign quarterback Jake Heaps | ProFootballTalk

The Seattle Seahawks re-signed quarterback Jake Heaps on Monday after going through the NFL Draft without making an addition to their roster at the position. Heaps spent all of the 2016 offseason with Seattle and played in all four of the team's preseason games.

Gareon Conley’s lawyer claims consensual sex occurred | ProFootballTalk

The "nothing happened" defense quickly has evaporated in the Gareon Conley case. After witnesses in the hotel room where an alleged rape involving the Raiders first-round draft pick occurred last month claimed that Conley and the alleged victim did nothing together, Conley's lawyer now admits tha...

Report: Eagles won’t exercise Marcus Smith’s 2018 option | ProFootballTalk

When the Eagles drafted Marcus Smith, they were hoping he would help provide their defense with a pass rushing presence off the edge. In two years playing linebacker in former defensive coordinator Bill Davis' 3-4 scheme and one year as a defensive end in Jim Schwartz's system, those hopes have n...

Falcons agree to terms with 21 undrafted free agents | ProFootballTalk

The Falcons made their final pick of the draft in the fifth round, which left them with a lot of time to work on undrafted rookie additions to their roster. They made good use of it. The team announced on Monday that they have agreed to contract terms with 21 free agents.

Rick Spielman on trading up for Dalvin Cook: We went after the best player available | ProFootballTalk

The Vikings didn't have a first-round pick in this year's draft, but that didn't stop them from making a move up the board in the second round to get running back Dalvin Cook. They dealt the 48th and 128th picks to the Bengals to move up to No.

Panthers withdraw offer to undrafted free agent due to assault charge | ProFootballTalk

In the land rush for undrafted free agents that occurs after the seventh round ends (and that actually begins while the draft is still happening), some details get lost in the sauce.