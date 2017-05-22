The Denver Broncos and their fans will never escape the quarterback discussion, not while the head coach has proclaimed the starting quarterback job wide open for competition. Vance Joseph event went so far as to say it wouldn’t be decided until August.

2017 is all about Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. But which quarterback is under more pressure this Summer? Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro on The Afternoon Drive discussed that on Monday.

What do you think? I think all of the pressure is on Lynch at this point. Siemian is playing with house money and is a nice, comfortable security blanket for a new coach who wants to safely succeed in his first year on the job.

Lynch can’t screw this up or he will inevitably begin a slow fall into bust territory as Siemian eats up the early part of his potential playing career.

