Former Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge was on SirusXM NFL Radio on Monday and he was asked which teams have reached out to him after he was released in late April. The veteran tight end said he met with the Bills, heard from multiple coaches, from some old coaches from the Jaguars and the Broncos.

FA TE @GaryBarnidge: I visited the #Bills and heard from multiple different teams. Heard from #Jaguars and some old coaches w/#Broncos. — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 22, 2017

Barnidge is entering his 10th season in the NFL and is coming off two very productive seasons for the Cleveland Browns. In 2015, Barnidge had 79 receptions for 1,043 yards and 9 touchdowns. This past season, he totaled 55 receptions for 612 yards and 2 touchdowns. That's 134 receptions for 1,655 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons.

Before his 2015 breakout season, Barnidge only had 44 receptions for 603 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first seven NFL seasons. So he is a bit of a late bloomer but has been one of the more productive tight ends in the NFL the past two seasons.

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Barnidge after the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft when they selected former Miami tight end David Njoku with one of their three first-round picks in the draft.

Now the Broncos do not seem to be in the market for another tight end after selecting talented tight end prospect Jake Butt in the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. They also have veteran Virgil Green, former third-round pick Jeff Heuerman, and A.J. Derby(who they traded for last season) already at the tight end position. So they have already have a crowded tight end room as it is. Also, Andrew Mason of DenverBroncos.com recently said that the Broncos remain "very high" on tight end A.J. Derby, so would they really add another tight end to the mix?

Now with that said, the Broncos did have some coaches reach out to Barnidge apparently. He said they were former coaches, so that narrows it down to Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy and Tight End's Coach Geep Chryst. Both coached Barnidge during his early years with the Panthers. So there could be some interest, but I do not see it materializing unless they decide to part ways with veteran Virgil Green.

What do you think Mile High Report?

Horse Tracks:

Aaron Donald not at start of Rams OTAs; sides talking contract - NFL.com

Rams general manager Les Snead, in addressing All-Pro Defensive tackle Aaron Donald's absence from the first day of OTAs, said both sides are engaging in "serious" contract talks.

Mike Zimmer taking break from Vikings after surgery - NFL.com

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is taking a short recovery break on the eve of Tuesday's offseason training activities after recently undergoing his eighth eye surgery, the team announced.

New York Jets waive 2015 second-rounder Devin Smith - NFL.com

The Jets waived 2015 second-round pick Devin Smith. He was waived with an injury designation. Smith, the No. 37 overall pick two years ago, tore his ACL in Phase One of offseason workouts.

Kyle Shanahan: 'Tough' for RGIII to find the right team - NFL.com

Five years after arriving on the scene as one of the most dynamic rookies in NFL history, Robert Griffin III is facing a non-existent market for his services.

Calvin Johnson: I wasn't treated well on way out - NFL.com

Calvin Johnson isn't salty about his relationship with the Lions, but that doesn't mean he necessarily enjoys how things ended in Detroit once he decided to retire from football.

Carr: 'I have complete faith' deal will be done by camp - NFL.com

Derek Carr isn't fretting about his future in Oakland. After NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Carr has grown frustrated with contract talks, the QB said he knows a deal will get done.

NFL Spring League Meeting: Owners likely to shorten overtime - NFL.com

What will go down at the NFL's Spring League Meeting in Chicago? Judy Battista explores an OT proposal that's expected to pass. Plus, potential changes to roster rules and celebration penalties.

Three keys to the Seattle Seahawks getting their swagger back - NFL.com

How can Russell Wilson's Seahawks regain their status as one of the NFL's most feared teams? An Eddie Lacy revival would be a start. Michael Robinson lists three keys to Seattle's resurgence.

Giovani Bernard reportedly will get limited OTA work - NFL.com

Giovani Bernard is still on the mend after suffering a season-ending ACL tear, and the Bengals running back is expected to get limited work during organized team activities this week.

O.J. Simpson will have July parole hearing | ProFootballTalk

The Juice could be loose, again. Via Andrew Blankstein and Daniella Silva of NBC News, Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson will have a parole hearing in July.

Nevada, NFL may be at odds over mobile betting at Raiders games | ProFootballTalk

It won't be easy for the NFL to keep gambling at arm's length when the Raiders are playing in Las Vegas. The latest example of that comes from the Nevada Gaming Commission, which plans to allow fans to place bets inside the Raiders' new stadium, using mobile apps that are legal within Nevada stat...

Reggie Bush still wants to play | ProFootballTalk

Reggie Bush had one of the worst seasons in NFL history last year, becoming the first running back ever to carry the ball more than 10 times and finish with negative rushing yardage. But he still thinks he has something to offer.

Ameer Abdullah could be headed for a featured role in Detroit | ProFootballTalk

The running back the Cardinals wanted to draft before drafting David Johnson may soon get a chance to have an impact similar to Arizona's 2015 Plan B option. Lions running back Ameer Abdullah recently said he'd be better than any other option the team may bring in.