DeMarcus Ware thinks Trevor Siemian is the Broncos starter

Eric and Les examined OTAs, but the conversation started off with a discussion about what DeMarcus Ware said on Good Morning Football on the NFL Network. There is so much to talk about, but even Ware couldn’t escape the quarterback controversy in Denver.

“I feel like Trevor Siemian is going to be their guy" @DeMarcusWare discussed the @Broncos QB situation on #GMFB pic.twitter.com/OPRBZjD5Vl — GMFB (@gmfb) May 24, 2017

When asked who he thought would be the starter, Trevor Siemian was the name that came out of his mouth. I had to take a listen, and then I had to listen a few more times. Not to nitpick, but it sounds like Ware had his quarterbacks mixed up. He called Paxton Lynch the under center controlled QB, and Siemian the gunslinger.

The one thing he said that all of Broncos Country can get behind is that the best QB needs to start. This early in OTAs it is impossible to determine who that will be. The speculation will continue until the offseason finally comes to an end.

Bonus Listen:

Les interviews Adam Gotsis and discusses how OTAs are going so far.