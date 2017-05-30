In an article from Sportsnaut, they discussed six teams they felt had peaked and are now on the decline. And yes, the Denver Broncos made the list along with the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks.

I tried reading their reasoning, but only the first two paragraphs made much sense.

It really doesn’t matter how good Denver’s defense is if the team doesn’t find a way to solve its problems on the other side of the ball. Even after both Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch struggled under center last season, the Broncos did very little to address the quarterback situation. This has put new head coach Vance Joseph in an unenviable position of having to hold an open competition for the starting gig during the summer. These two combined for 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while leading an offense that ranked in the bottom 11 in points scored. Neither quarterback was aided by much help on the ground. C.J. Anderson dealt with more injuries and played in a total of seven games. Meanwhile, rookie Devontae Booker failed to do much of substance in his stead. This led to a Broncos rushing attack that ranked 27th in the NFL.

They also ended by saying the Oakland Raiders are going nowhere but up, which is an absurd statement to make. Plenty of teams have one amazing year and then regress back to a mean. The Kansas City Chiefs are still good, but I would argue they are on the decline too and soon will be in transition to a new, young quarterback of their own.

But with Oakland going nowhere but up and the Chiefs coming off yet another stellar season, it looks like the Broncos are not even legitimate playoff contenders right now. Depending on how the Los Angeles Chargers perform, we could really be looking at a bottom feeder in Denver this upcoming season.

Bottom feeder? LOL. Now that I think about it, clearly this was written by a Raider fan.

That said, the original question is a valid one for the Broncos. When the word ‘peak’ is thrown around it comes down to the defense. Is the defense passing its peak and entering the downward trend?

I feel 2017 is the last season where we’ll see them at their peak and then inevitably they will slope back down some and all we’ll have will be history like we do with the original Orange Crush. So cherish this next season, enjoy this defense. It’s time at the top is soon coming to an end.

Horse Tracks

