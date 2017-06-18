Good morning, and Happy Father’s Day, Broncos Country!

The No Fly Zone is an exclusive group. It doesn’t let just anyone in.

One has to earn their wings. How long that takes depends on the person and their body of work. It’s not about one or two plays but continued, consistent play. Instead of being extraordinary in one aspect and OK in the others, you’re really good at it all.

Entrance into this exclusive club isn’t determined by draft status. After all, one of the ranking members went undrafted. This group is often imitated but never duplicated.

Fans of the Denver Broncos know of Chris Harris Jr., Aqib Talib, Darian Stewart, T.J. Ward and Bradley Roby. This secondary is considered one of, if not the, best in the NFL.

Over the course of organized team activities and mini camp, there was a name in the secondary consistently mentioned who made big plays. Highlight reel plays. That’s not unusual for this group but it’s who made them that is a positive sign. If he carries it over to training camp and the preseason, the No Fly Zone may add a new member.

For those who have paid attention to Twitter or Andrew Mason’s must-read write ups, that player is second-year safety Justin Simmons.

Simmons with the leaping end-zone INT -- Lynch looking for a target in the back left corner of the end zone. Spectacular play by @jsimms1119 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 14, 2017

“He’s around the ball all the time,” Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said after a recent OTA practice. “He’s a guy that has a high football IQ. He’s long and tall, so when he’s in those windows, he’s made two or three interceptions that nobody else could make out there because of the height and the length. He’s a very smart player that we’re counting on this year.”

One of those plays came in mini camp this week when Simmons made, by all accounts, an unreal play to intercept Paxton Lynch in the left corner of the endzone. As Cecil Lammey said on Twitter, “... a thing of beauty, skied to the heavens, extended, 2 feet down.” If this was just one play, it’s reason to get excited. But as Joesph said, he’s been doing this since field work started a few weeks ago.

“I’m excited about it,” Joesph said about that specific interception. “That’s a big-time play. I’m rooting for both sides. I’m coaching the loser and I’m rooting for the winner.”

When John Elway selected Simmons in the third round from Boston College, there was reason to get excited about the prospects. He has the size, ability, attitude, intelligence and work ethic teams crave at safety. Then there’s the defense he would get to play in and learn from. For a rookie in the NFL, it doesn’t get better than that.

100 percent yes. Justin Simmons has a nose for the football, great instincts/athleticism/length/burst #Broncos @1043TheFan https://t.co/KrL2Z7fY4K — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) June 15, 2017

“It was amazing,” Simmons said. “It was truly a blessing. I say that with the upmost respect to them. Myself and Will (Parks) and a few other guys consider ourselves ‘Baby No Fly’ right now. We’re still in the works. We’re still in the tools and the trade to carry that ‘No Fly Zone’ logo around with us.

“Those guys are great. Their personalities on the field don’t even come close to reflecting how they are off the field as far as being great teammates and being super supportive. Those guys are truly the most selfless guys that I have ever met with the standard that they hold of being the best. They just want to win. They don’t care who is on the team to help them win, they just want to win.”

The best indicator yet that Simmons “gets it” is the work he does in the community. As I said on Twitter, he’s a Pat Bowlen Bronco. When the Broncos have you speak to the rookies about being active in the community, that says a lot.

“It’s about more than football,” he was quoted by Patrick Smyth on Twitter has telling the rookie class.

Broncos S @jsimms1119 talking to the team's rookies about being active in the community: "It's about more than just football." pic.twitter.com/R8z39Wp5oC — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) June 12, 2017

It’s clear Simmons took what he learned his rookie year and is primed to make the second-year jump. He knows better than anyone what he’s done over the course of OTAs and mini camp doesn’t matter anymore. Simmons has to remain consistent and do it in training camp and the preseason.

“They’re a critical part of our defense,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. “Last year between Justin and Will, they played some substantial time for us. Everybody knows from the first year to the second year that you expect a big jump. I think those guys did a great job last year in the role we had them play, but we expect them to step in and be able to do even more for us.”

If Simmons carries over his strong play, the No Fly Zone may be on the verge of adding a new member.

Broncos Tracks

Sports Authority Field at Mile High guest relations assistant manager takes home international award

Sports Authority Field at Mile High guest relations assistant manager Ethan Honaman won a 30 under 30 award from the International Association of Venue Managers. He spoke to us about how the guest relations department has become one of the best.

Polumbus ready for his role on the sidelines for his former team | 9news.com

The former Bronco offensive lineman will now spend his Sundays on the Broncos sideline doing radio.

Broncos make dream come true for 6-year-old with brain tumor - Denver7 TheDenverChannel.com

Bryce Caldwell was invited to visit Dove Valley and sign with the Broncos as the team's newest player.

Terrell Davis admits he thought Hall of Fame was just 'not meant to be' - Denver7 TheDenverChannel.com

Terrell Davis admitted he thought he might not make the Hall of Fame. Life has changed since.

Paul Klee: Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian? Denver Broncos should ask 'No Fly Zone' | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Interesting look by Klee.

Denver Broncos Rookie Left Tackle Garett Bolles Has Earned Reps With The First Team - Denver - Scout

Denver's rookie first-rounder is working his way up the depth chart.

Denver Broncos QB competition: Paxton Lynch vs. Trevor Siemian

The Denver Broncos conclude OTAs with their QB battle neck and neck. Will it be Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian for the 2017 season?

AFC West Tracks

Chargers finally finished in San Diego, sort of - The San Diego Union-Tribune

The Los Angeles Chargers held their final practice at the San Diego headquarters.

Gus Bradley settling in as defensive coordinator for Chargers - AFC West- ESPN

After four years as Jaguars head coach, Gus Bradley is focusing on defense again -- with the daily challenge of stopping a Philip Rivers-led offense.

Are the Chargers the Bad Guys? - Bolts From The Blue

After years of serving as a lovable underdog, the Chargers have made aggressive changes this offseason that could cast them as the heel of the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid recaps minicamp | The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Chiefs’ final mandatory practice of the NFL offseason Thursday was a quick one, lasting only 45 minutes or so.

Patrick Mahomes II has his most impressive practice yet for Chiefs - Kansas City Chiefs Blog- ESPN

Patrick Mahomes II made some of his best throws of the offseason Wednesday. But just as impressive -- the way the rookie QB didn't appear satisfied.

Here’s a good reason for a player to skip voluntary practices - Arrowhead Pride

Yet another post on voluntary practices. This one is a little different though.

Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson puts Minnesota struggles behind him

Explosive return specialist hopes to expand his role as an offensive player

It's no lock Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr improves on 2016 leap - 2017 NFL offseason

As a big contract for the Raiders quarterback looms, how should Oakland weigh the Carr's continual improvement against signs of potential regression after a banner 2016 season?

Jack Del Rio leaning on legendary Raiders coach for advice - Silver And Black Pride

John Madden posted a .759 winning percentage as the Raiders bench boss.

NFL Tracks

Roger Goodell denies Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed, calls NFL a ‘meritocracy’ - The Washington Post

"I believe that if a football team feels that Colin Kaepernick, or any other player, is going to improve that team, they're going to do it,” the commissioner said of his league.

The Problem With Kaepernick’s Political Views: He Plays Football - The New York Times

If Colin Kaepernick were a professional basketball player instead of a football player, he might already have a job.

Why Tanking Will Be a Nightmare for the NFL – The Ringer

Unlike the NBA and MLB, the NFL isn’t built to handle tanking.

Michael Bennett offers great answer for why he skips OTAs | NFL | Sporting News

Michael Bennett doesn't attend the Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts, and it's not because he doesn't love football (he does) or because he doesn't care about staying in shape.

Carson Wentz set up for success; NFL's best pass-rushing duo - NFL.com

In his notebook, Bucky Brooks says Carson Wentz is flying high, thanks to additions like Alshon Jeffery. Plus, the truth about Le'Veon Bell's contract situation and the NFL's best pass-rushing duo.

NFL tries to defend indefensible quarters rule | ProFootballTalk

The NFL's effort to tiptoe around the proprietors of its free farm system knows no limits.

Cam Newton, Mike Vick among best QB prospects I've scouted - NFL.com

Cam. Luck. Rodgers. Those are just a few of the QBs Bucky Brooks has had a chance to scout during his nearly two decades in the business. See his ranking of the best he's evaluated at the position.

Greg Robinson’s Failure With the Rams Is Part of a Much Larger Trend

Greg Robinson, the no. 2 pick in 2014, is no longer a Ram. And struggles like his are becoming increasingly common for offensive linemen as the college and pro games continue to diverge.

First two claims in NFL concussion settlement total $9 million

The first two claims in the NFL's billion-dollar concussion settlement were announced, a total of $9 million in benefits.

9 NFL defensive backs ready to break out in 2017 | FOX Sports

These corners and safeties are poised to join the best young players at their positions this season.

NFL teams that could disappoint, overachieve in 2017 - NFL.com

Are Dak Prescott's Cowboys in for a post-breakout swoon? Will Kyle Shanahan spark the 49ers? Marc Sessler eyes three teams in danger of flopping -- and three poised to outshine expectations.

Goodell: Reps from 14 potential host cities attended Philly draft - NFL.com

The 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia was attended by representatives from 14 NFL cities interested in hosting a future draft, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Ex-VP of officiating has a simple solution for fixing NFL's overtime problem - CBSSports.com

This OT solution won't happen because it would bring 'serious backlash' from fans