Retooled Broncos offensive line will bring some nasty in 2017

Coming on the heels of a post we published earlier today about how NFL evaluators felt the Broncos were too cheap in free agency to improve much on the offensive and defensive lines, Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro talked with Denver Broncos rookie first-round pick Garett Bolles about what he hopes to bring to the offensive line.

Basically it comes down to being more nasty. I equate that to toughness both mentally and physically. If a guy on the other beats you, well you come out the next play and beat them. Beat them for 60 minutes and you ultimately beat them up.

What those NFL evaluators missed was the fact that if the talent redistribution is basically the same, then the edge must come on the mental side of the game. That is exactly the focus John Elway had in both free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft with the Bolles selection.

But will they be nasty enough?