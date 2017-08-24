Offensive line is still the biggest question mark for the Broncos

Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of the Afternoon Drive examined the Denver Broncos roster in an attempt to see which offensive lineman will be left out. Looking at depth chart seems to indicate that Ty Sambrailo and Michael Schofield are on the outs.

The math is just not there for both Sambrailo and Schofield to be on the Broncos when the season starts. With the battle at guard between Allen Barbre and Max Garcia, and Billy Turner holding down a backup spot, there just isn’t any room left.

Some in Broncos Country will be happy to see Schofield go. He has been derided by fans for making Khalil Mack look like a hall of fame candidate. Sambrailo has never looked like he was ready for the NFL. Perhaps, the best move the coaching staff could make would be moving on from both players.

