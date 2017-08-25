How long is the leash for Trevor Siemian with the Broncos?

If you thought the debate would go away ... good luck with that.

Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro asked a poignant question on Friday’s The Afternoon Drive when it comes to the Denver Broncos quarterbacks: How long is the leash for Trevor Siemian? They based the discussion on what coach Vance Joseph said earlier this week and his, needless to say, interesting choice of words.

Hint: This all has to do with the bye and the specific week Joseph gave in his answer. As Goodman said, there were 16 weeks to chose from so it’s hard to imagine this was an accident.

Regardless of how fans feel about the subject, it’s a topic that needed to be discussed given Joseph was the one who gave it life. It’s worth the short amount of time to listen to Goodman and Shapiro.