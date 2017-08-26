Trevor Siemian is now the starting quarterback and has gotten all of the important reps this week leading up to the Denver Broncos third preseason game. Facing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, this game should be an important measuring stick for the team.

For the defense, being able to go up against a future Hall of Fame player like Rodgers is a great test in a game that ultimately doesn’t count. It will give them plenty of information to work on correcting or solidifying with their pass defense.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos will want to continue to work on the run game, which appears to be much improved over last season. Siemian will want to pick his spots and make the important plays on third down and in the red zone.