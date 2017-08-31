 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Broncos vs. Cardinals - Live Blog

The final preseason game of 2017 for the Denver Broncos will be against the Arizona Cardinals.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Kyle Sloter time!

The rookie Denver Broncos quarterback has been impressive against third-string players this preseason and he will get his first crack at better competition early in this game against the Arizona Cardinals.

This is Sloter’s chance to show John Elway and Vance Joseph that he can carry the backup responsibilities for the Broncos through the first few weeks of the season as Paxton Lynch recovers from a shoulder injury.

He is certainly a better option than bringing in a “proven” vet like Mark Sanchez. Please just say no to that! It’s that kind of thing that makes me really want Sloter to go off in this game. Make the Broncos decision an easy one, rookie!

Go Broncos!

Broncos vs. Cardinals live blog

