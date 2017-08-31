Kyle Sloter started in the Denver Broncos final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, but Trevor Siemian was suited up. According to head coach Vance Joseph, Siemian would hand off if he were forced into this game.

Fortunately, it never came to that as the Broncos finished out their preseason an undefeated 4-0 after taking down and completely dominating the Cardinals on both sides of the ball en route to a 30-2 victory.

First Quarter

The game didn’t start out well for Sloter as he got to play behind the backup offensive line and on their first series Donald Stephenson gave up the safety. After that, the Broncos continued to struggle in short yardage situations, but the Cardinals were unable to capitalize with a missed field goal.

With the first quarter coming to an end, Sloter got things going in the passing game moving them into Cardinals territory. However, Jordan Taylor dropped a fantastic pass in the red zone to end the drive.

Brandon McManus nailed a 52-yard field goal to give Denver the lead to end the quarter.

Broncos 3, Cardinals 2.

Second Quarter

The second quarter was when two rookie began to stand out again. Tyrique Jarrett and Jamal Carter are two guys that the Broncos will not likely be able to sneak onto their practice squad. Hopefully they are smart enough to realize this.

Have a feeling Tyrique Jarrett and Jamal Carter are two guys the #Broncos won't be able to stow away on the practice squad. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 1, 2017

Ty Sambrailo at center didn’t help much. In fact, the offensive line is just woeful. On one running play, Sambrailo was pushed back and ended up chasing De’Angelo Henderson from behind and helping the defender who beat him make the tackle.

Not good.

Fortunately, the Broncos defense was good in this game. However, after a Riley Dixon punt was nearly blocked the Cardinals had the ball deep in Broncos territory to start a drive midway through the quarter.

The defense went HAM on that series and forced the Cardinals to punt after driving them out of field goal range.

From there, Sloter went HAM with some big time throws down the field, leading the Broncos 98 yards for a touchdown score.

Sloter 4/7 for 93 yards and a rating of 101.8 — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 1, 2017

Happy about the offensive drive, the defense got in on the action as rookie Dymonte Thomas picked off a pass and returned if 58-yards for the touchdown. The Broncos would add another McManus field goal before halftime to take a commanding leading into halftime.

Broncos 20, Cardinals 2.

Third Quarter

The third quarter started out fairly slow for both teams, but Sloter got back into a groove midway through the third to get a driving going for the Broncos again. The drive would stall at the Cardinals six yard line after an errant throw from Sloter in the end zone on a miscommunication.

Meanwhile, the Broncos defense continued to smother the Cardinals offense.

Broncos 23, Cardinals 2.

Fourth Quarter

The Kyle Sloter show continued into the final quarter as the young rookie proves he can make all the throws. He and Juwan Thompson charged the Broncos down the field into scoring position yet again to start the fourth quarter, putting together a very long, sustained drive. Ending the drive with a 22-yard strike down the seam to tight end Steven Scheu to put the Broncos up by four touchdowns.

Say what you will, but this is the one #Broncos QB this preseason who has consistently marched down the field and scored. #SloterHouse pic.twitter.com/f8Edp6gez7 — L.Lattimore-Volkmann (@docllv) September 1, 2017

Sloter: 15-23, 221 yards, 1 TD, 110.8 rating, 1 extremely dope lion tattoo. — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) September 1, 2017

Sloter has been nothing short of impressive at every turn this offseason. His preseason stats after that touchdown drive were quite eye opening.

Sloter's preseason numbers: 31-of-43 for 413 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 125.4 rating. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 1, 2017

From there, the Broncos focused on running the clock out while the defense focused on securing the ‘shut out’ to close out the preseason.

Broncos 30, Cardinals 2.