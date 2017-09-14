Virgil Green says the Broncos need to win the battle up front this week

The Afternoon Drive caught up with Virgil Green in the locker room to discuss the upcoming game with the Cowboys as well as what the offense needs to do to close out games. (check out the interview starting around the 2:00 mark)

Green said he wants to score as many points as possible and keep to pressure on as an offense. The way he colorfully put it, he wants to rip out the opponents souls whether there’s two minutes left or twenty minutes left.

This echoes CJ Anderson’s comments after the game that they took their foot off the gas as an offense and can learn from that the rest of the season.

Watching #Broncos game again...Could have scored 30+..Had 24 in 3rd...Why didn't they?



CJ Anderson told me, "We took our foot off the gas." — Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) September 12, 2017

The other thing the offense needs to do according to Green is be physical up front and win the battle in the trenches. Eric and Les brought up the tight ends catching more passes in the new offense, but Green said this week they are focused on being physical in the run game and winning up front.

Hopefully, both sides of the ball can win the trenches, because I have a feeling whoever controls those will come out victorious on Sunday.