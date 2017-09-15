Cowboys at Broncos Week 2: Everything we know from Denver’s 42-17 win over Dallas

The Denver Broncos dismantle the Dallas Cowboys 42-17 in all three phases of the game. The blowout win moves Denver to a 2-0 record on the season.

The Dallas Cowboys will be a huge test for the Denver Broncos this early in the 2017 season. After a very stout run defense against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, they will find out if that was just a fluke or the start of something special this week against Ezekiel Elliot.