Report: Broncos fear Garret Bolles has suffered a broken ankle

Story has been updated.

UPDATE 8:02 PM: May be a broken ankle rather than an Achilles’ tendon, per Adam Schefter.

Broncos are concerned that rookie first-round pick Garett Bolles broke his ankle, per source. Hoping it's a high ankle sprain. MRI in am. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2017

Original Report

The Denver Broncos emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys, but not without possibly paying a high price. Garret Bolles, who went down in the second half with a lower leg injury, may have injured his Achilles’ tendon.

Broncos are concerned left tackle Garret Bolles has suffered Achilles' tendon injury. Will be evaluated more... https://t.co/EhGisUshvs — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) September 18, 2017

The best case would be a high ankle sprain, but the x-ray’s were inconclusive. Bolles will have an MRI on Monday.

Looks like a high ankle sprain. Possible foot injury, but the X-ray was inconclusive. MRI tomorrow. — Natalie Bolles (@n_bolles) September 18, 2017

If it is an Achilles’ tendon, the injury could spell the end to his season and leave a gaping hole at the Broncos left tackle position.