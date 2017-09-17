 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Broncos fear Garret Bolles has suffered a broken ankle

New, comments

This could be some very bad news for the Denver Broncos.

By Tim Lynch Updated
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Story has been updated.

UPDATE 8:02 PM: May be a broken ankle rather than an Achilles’ tendon, per Adam Schefter.

Original Report

The Denver Broncos emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys, but not without possibly paying a high price. Garret Bolles, who went down in the second half with a lower leg injury, may have injured his Achilles’ tendon.

The best case would be a high ankle sprain, but the x-ray’s were inconclusive. Bolles will have an MRI on Monday.

If it is an Achilles’ tendon, the injury could spell the end to his season and leave a gaping hole at the Broncos left tackle position.

In This Stream

Cowboys at Broncos Week 2: Everything we know from Denver’s 42-17 win over Dallas

View all 54 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...