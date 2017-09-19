Domata Peko: All we heard about all week was about how good they are

Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro from The Afternoon Drive caught up with Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko on Monday to talk about their big win and their upcoming opponent next week.

Peko alluded that the defense was sick of hearing about how good Ezekiel Elliott and that Cowboys offensive line is all week leading up to the game, which provided plenty of motivation.

Whatever questions we had about the Broncos run defense are now answered, but just how good can this run defense be?