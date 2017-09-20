Can you believe all those passes ‘Brandon Marshall’ dropped on Monday night?

Brandon Marshall is having an identity crisis.

Well, more like a mistaken identity crisis.

As you know (because you are smart Broncos fans), there are TWO Brandon Marshalls.

One is a former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos but now most recently plays with the New York Giants.

The other - and more important one to us - is a linebacker for the Broncos.

We’ve created a little explainer for the lesser-brained non-Broncos fans and sports media who can’t get this right:

Apparently people on Twitter don’t get that two different players who play two different positions and play on two different teams are, in fact, two different people - so it would be a good idea to check the Twitter handle before tagging.

Like during Monday Night Football when the Giants receiver was having a bad game, and fans wanted to harass him.

Unfortunately, they tagged the linebacker who was watching the game on TV because his team had already finished its smackdown Sunday on the Cowboys.

How you tweeting and dropping passes at the same time?! https://t.co/BH3gkmGity — Cautious Chip (@_BXBomber_) September 19, 2017

Fortunately for all of us, Marshall the linebacker was in a trolling mood.

Meet me in the parking lot after the game chump! https://t.co/Kde8MtCljX — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 19, 2017

Marshall has a great sense of humor about this, but we’re getting a little tired of fans not being able to read (or tell them apart in pictures).

Broncos Country doesn’t fall into this category of idiots, of course, but just for the good of humanity, we’re going to lay it out plain and simple:

Linebacker Brandon Marshall = @BMarshh54 on Twitter. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall = @BMarshall on Twitter.

Looking at you, Essence Magazine.

NFL star @BMarshall gets candid about his borderline personality disorder and helping others who have it: https://t.co/ZvUSxc49S1 pic.twitter.com/300dUyxGW1 — ESSENCE (@Essence) September 20, 2017

Oh shit lol https://t.co/km1pOhvg1b — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 21, 2017