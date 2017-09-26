Demaryius Thomas: Our effort wasn’t matched to theirs

Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro from The Afternoon Drive caught up with Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to talk about the teams loss to the Buffalo Bills and looking forward to a key divisional matchup with the Oakland Raiders.

Thomas insisted the Broncos didn’t match the intensity of the Bills and the game just got away from them.

If there is one thing I don’t like is the Broncos being road favorites after a team they should beat. It feels like every time that situation arises, the entire team comes out flat.

In fact, I saw that in some of our own fans since I do the weekly Vegas odds post and plenty of fans felt the line was too low and with almost all of the money being bet in the Broncos favor, it just felt like we were lulled into a trap.

Eric and Les discussed that as well, and I am sure a lot of people feel baited. However, as someone who covers the spread posts every week for years now, you can kind of sense when Vegas feels like it can make some money on a game. This was a game from the start of Week 3 that I felt was one that Vegas thought it could make some money on, which is never a good sign for the public favorite.

I’m not going to say the refs fixed the game or any of that. I’m just saying that Vegas does its homework and if you pay attention, there are usually signs that Vegas is smelling an upset/money-making venture in a game.

In any case, on to Oakland. Blegh.