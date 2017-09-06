 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Is Darian Stewart the best Denver safety since Steve Atwater?

The Afternoon Drive’s Eric Goodman thinks so.

The Afternoon Drive had some good discussion about safeties today on their show, and featured an interview with Justin Simmons as well (starts at the 3:30 mark).

However, the bombshell statement came at the end of the show by Eric Goodman when he said he thinks that not only is Darian Stewart extremely underrated (which I agree with), but that he was the best Denver safety since Steve Atwater.

That statement is pretty bold when looking at a team who has seen Brian Dawkins, and John Lynch play here. He has certainly put some hits on tape that remind me of Atwater.

I absolutely think he’s underrated and will have his best year this year. Last week I wrote about how he’ll really be the one replacing Ward’s role and how he’ll likely be an upgrade. So I really like Darian Stewart. I just don’t know if I’d go as far as Goodman did.

What do you think Broncos Country? Is Darian Stewart the best Broncos safety since Steve Atwater?

