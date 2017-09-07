Chiefs at Patriots - Live Blog

Who to root for?

As Denver Broncos fans, we probably equally hate the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots right now due to the level of rivalry our favorite team has had against these two clubs.

However, the tie always goes to the division rival. Hate the Chiefs! Them losing on opening day against an AFC rival only helps the Broncos. If the Broncos are as good as we all hope, then they can beat the Patriots later in the season to enable that all-important tiebreaker for AFC playoff seeding.

If not, a loss to the Patriots is nullified if the Patriots beat the Chiefs. Again, hate the Chiefs! Them losing only helps the Broncos right now.

So suck it up and say, go Tom Brady! ... and then throw up later.