Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers Thursday injury report: Wolfe and Crick limited

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers released their first injury reports on Thursday ahead of their Monday night showdown at Mile High Stadium. The Broncos list is rather long for a week one matchup while the Chargers just have four players(three limited) on their injury report.

Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph stressed that Talib’s and Charles’s DNP’s were rest related and nothing to be concerned about.

“[DE] Zach Kerr, he was ‘DNP’ today. [RB] Devontae Booker was also ‘DNP’. [QB] Paxton Lynch, ‘DNP’. [CB] Aqib Talib was ‘DNP’, but just a vet day. He’s fine. It was more of a recovery vet day for him. [RB] Jamaal Charles, same state there, more of a vet day. [DE Derek] Wolfe looked good. He was limited. [DE Jared] Crick was limited also. [DE] Adam Gotsis looked good, but he was limited. [NT] Kyle Peko looked good, but was limited. [P] Riley Dixon was full. [WR] Demaryius Thomas was full and [C] Matt Paradis was full. That’s the end of it.”

Joseph also said that punter Riley Dixon suffered a hip strain a few weeks backs and is fine.

One name that figures to be a weekly addition to the injury report is running back Jamaal Charles. Obviously, with his knee concerns, the Broncos are going to keep him well rested and not overuse him on the practice field. Vance Joseph was asked about this after practice and said that they have a plan in place for the veteran running back.

“We have a plan for Jamaal as far as how we want to work him throughout the entire year. Obviously, keeping him fresh is going to be huge for us. But, yeah, we have a plan for him for the entire season.”

Now, remember, defensive end Derek Wolfe did suffer that serious ankle sprain that left his ankle two sizes too big, but the big defensive lineman said he “he wouldn’t hit the field if he didn’t feel 100%”.

“I don’t even think about my ankle. It doesn’t feel like it’s had an issue. I tape both my ankles the same. I told you guys, I wasn’t going back on the field until I felt like I was 100 percent. I feel like I’m 100 percent, so why not go practice. You’ve got to practice to get better.”

It’s glad to see that Wolfe is feeling good after that injury scare and he should make an already impressive looking Broncos defense look even better with his return.

Here is your entire injury report for the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos Injury Report Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Devontae Booker Running back Wrist DNP Jamaal Charles Running back Knee DNP Zach Kerr Nose Tackle Knee DNP Paxton Lynch Quarterback Shoulder(Right) DNP Aqib Talib Cornerback Achilles DNP Jared Crick Defensive End Back LIMITED Adam Gotsis Defensive End Shoulder LIMITED Kyle Peko Nose Tackle Foot LIMITED Derek Wolfe Defensive End Ankle LIMITED Riley Dixon Punter Hip(Right) FULL Matt Paradis Center Elbow FULL Demaryius Thomas Wide receiver Hamstring FULL

Los Angeles Chargers injury report Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Mike Williams Wide receiver Back DNP Jeremiah Attaochu Defensive end Hamstring LIMITED Dontrelle Inman Wide receiver Groin LIMITED Sean McGrath Tight end Knee LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR - Indicates not injury related.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full: 100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.