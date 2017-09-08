What to expect from Broncos and Chargers on Monday Night Football

We are closer and closer to football.

Yes, the NFL is back, but the real football starts when the Denver Broncos take the field at Mile High Stadium. By the way, it’s crucial to point out the New England Patriots have the worst record in the NFL.

Come Monday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. MT, the talk is over and the 2017 marathon begins. So what can we expect from the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers? What will Denver’s offense look like against new Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley? How motivated will new/old Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy be to drop 100 points on the team he coached the last four seasons?

How much will history play into all of this? After all, Denver has an all-time record of 43-13-1 in home openers. That includes a 16-1 mark in the last 17 games. Will history repeat itself come Monday night or will Philip Rivers and the Chargers buck the trend?

On Friday’s The Afternoon Drive, Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro tackled those questions to let Broncos Country know what to expect from the regular-season opener.

Bonus Listen

Eric and Les interview Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. They discuss the offseason, the loss of safety T.J. Ward and, fittingly, what to expect from the 2017 season.