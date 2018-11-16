Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers injury report: LB Brandon Marshall ruled out

The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Sunday afternoon divisional showdown. For the Broncos, it was announced today that they will be without their starting inside linebacker Brandon Marshall for another week.

Marshall is dealing with a knee injury and did not participate in practice all week. He will look to return to the field next weekend. Look for rookie linebacker Josey Jewell to get the start in place of Marshall this weekend.

Also ruled out for the Broncos was safety Dymonte Thomas. The young safety is dealing with an ankle injury.

The only other player listed on the injury report was guard Max Garcia. It was announced earlier today that the Broncos guard suffered a torn ACL and would be out for the remainder of the 2018 season.

As for some good news, veteran safety Darian Stewart will return to the field after suffering a neck injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks. Also returning to rookie wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton who missed multiple weeks with a knee injury, Look for Hamilton to be heavily involved in the Broncos offense moving forward.

As for the Chargers, they will be without cornerback Trevor Williams this week and veteran tight end Antonio Gates is listed as questionable.

The big news surrounding the Chargers injury front has to do with defensive end Joey Bosa. He has been sidelined all season with a foot injury but could return this weekend. He is listed as a game-time decision for the Chargers. If cleared, he would be a big addition to the Chargers defense and would put a bunch more added pressure on the Broncos injury ravaged offensive line.

Here is your entire injury report for the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Denver Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brandon Marshall ILB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Dymonte Thomas S Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT DaeSean Hamilton WR Knee LIMITED FULL FULL Royce Freeman RB Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL Bradley Roby CB Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL Joseph Jones ILB Foot LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED Darian Stewart S Neck FULL FULL FULL Domata Peko Sr. NT NIR NOT LISTED DNP FULL Max Garcia G Knee NOT LISTED NOT LISTED DNP OUT

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full: 100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

Los Angeles Chargers injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Antonio Gates TE Knee DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Trevor Williams CB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Joey Bosa DE Foot LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kyle Emanuel LB Hip FULL FULL FULL Christopher Landrum DE Hip FULL FULL FULL Darius Philon DT Ankle FULL FULL FULL Keenan Allen WR Hip/Finger NOT LISTED LIMITED Geremy Davis WR Hamstring NOT LISTED LIMITED FULL Mike Williams WR Groin NOT LISTED LIMITED FULL

