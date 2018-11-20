The Broncos didn't win, the Chargers lost

OK, Philip Rivers laid the big one on Sunday. He had a bad day. The bottom line is that his career is comparable to Peyton Manning's. He's played his entire career on a small market team with little player support and an owner that is only interested in the bottom line, not winning the whole enchilada. Sounds like Irsay doesn't it? Rivers' career production, given that enormous handicap, is exemplary as was Manning's.

But Philip didn't show his ability Sunday. He made way too many mistakes for a potential HoF player. He messed with his own head rather than taking care of business. It was totally preventable. Nevertheless, I would take Rivers in that situation over Keenum, Siemian, The Brockweiler, Orton, Tebow, Plummer, Cutler and Griese. In fact, I would take him over Peyton during his last two seasons as a Bronco. Then you add several unforced penalty errors at home by a team that's won six in a row and you've got an entry for Ripley's Believe It or Not.

Meanwhile the Broncos act like they are all that when the Chargers gave them the biggest early Christmas present they could ever hope for. It was embarrassing.

The way the NFL scheduling and draft order systems are set up, a team that has no chance of winning it all, like the Broncos, should embrace the tank. Another good draft like this year's and a new head coach to lead them and they are contenders again. One can only hope.