With Sunday’s Titans win, Broncos offseason begins early

With two weeks to go in the 2019 season, the Denver Broncos season is over. When the Tennessee Titans shut out the New York Giants on Sunday, the infinitesimally small chance the Broncos had of making the playoffs vanished. After a nauseating season with more downs than up, Denver should shamble through the next eight quarters with all the dedication and vigor they’ve brought to the previous 14 games. Oof.

So what’s next?

The one thing that has unified Broncos Country is the desire for Vance Joseph to be fired. For whatever reason, John Elway has elected to torture fans and the coach himself by not putting VJ out of everyone’s misery. The secret is out, everyone knows what a fraud Joseph is and so what does it really matter if he’s allowed to hold his laminated play sheet and wear that headset for the last two games? Players already don’t take him seriously, so what harm can it do?

So how about that offense? Case Keenum is just not a starting quarterback. I really wanted him to work out, but I’ll be damned if Jeff Fisher wasn’t right. It’s evident from the plays that were being called for him that Bill Musgrave didn’t trust him and after the Browns game, we see why. Outside of Philip Lindsay and the receivers, there is a great deal of work that’s going to have to go into making this offense an NFL calibur unit. They aren’t even close.

It’s depressing to write about how our once great defense has fallen into disrepair. Remember when people were touting Joe Woods as a gifted disciple of Wade Phillips? Clearly that was a lie that I’ll readily admit I fell for. The first step to restoring the defensive roster is to retool the depleted defensive secondary. Safety Darian Stewart and Brandon Marshall’s options for 2019 will likely not be exercised, so those holes will need keen attention in the months ahead.

For as excited as I get from year to year about the draft and free agency, I am disappointed and angry that it’s already time to shift into those gears with two games left to play. With nothing to play for going forward, let’s just hope that everyone makes it out of this season healthy... especially the fans. I’m already feeling ill.

