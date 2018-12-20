Broncos ready for the last game in Oakland

The Denver Broncos are getting set to square off against their oldest rival, the Oakland Raiders. This will be the last time Denver plays the Raiders while they are still in Oakland, and it will be the end of an era. The Oakland Raiders will finish out their time in Oakland on Monday Night Football against Denver, and Will Parks joined First and Ten at Ten on Orange and Blue 760 to talk about the importance of that game.

There is no doubt that the Broncos will always look at the Raiders as their most hated rival. Parks said it perfectly when talking about the potential atmosphere of the game.

I don’t like them anyway, they don’t like us. You know, it’s a rivalry game

Perhaps this was a bit of an understatement, but there will always be a healthy dose of hatred between the Broncos and the Raiders.

Another important aspect of the Broncos upcoming game against the Raiders is the hope of avoiding their second consecutive losing season. While some in Broncos Country may argue that winning these meaningless games only hurts the draft status, many fans, and all the players know how important winning is, especially against the Raiders. There is something to be said for finishing strong.

Parks also looks at finishing strong as momentum swing for the Broncos. Beating Oakland, and then winning against the Chargers to end the season means the Broncos would be 4-2 in the division. This is not meaningless to the players, and winning is important to their outlook on the next season.

The only thing that matters right now is beating the Raiders. Nothing would make Broncos Country happier than sending them off to Las Vegas with a loss in their last home game in Oakland.