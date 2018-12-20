 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Broncos at Raiders participation report: Denver getting playing time for young players

The Denver Broncos will need a couple of wins to avoid finishing below .500 and that will start against the Oakland Raiders on Monday Night Football.

By Tim Lynch
Heading into their final two games of 2018, the Denver Broncos will need to win both to avoid their first back-to-back losing season since 1971. The first will come on the road against the Oakland Raiders on Monday Night Football and Christmas Eve in what will be the Raiders final game in the City of Oakland.

The fans in Oakland are going to be the rowdiest they’ve ever been despite their team being a lackadaisical 3-11.

“I guess the fans, and it’s been a good football team for a long time,” Head Coach Vance Joseph said on Thursday. “It’s a tough place to play. They have unique fans, I would say. It’s a true home-field advantage, and when they’re playing well and they’re rocking, it’s a hard place to play. It’s going to be that way on Monday night—we kind of anticipate that a little bit. We’re getting ready for battle.”

With Chris Harris Jr. officially moved to injured reserve on Wednesday, joining wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the Broncos are looking to the future with a lot of young players getting some playing time to close out the season. That means we should see a different team than one we’ve seen most of the season, especially on defense where young players will getting more playing time than they’ve gotten all year long.

That is, those who are healthy. Despite the loss of several stars, the Broncos are reasonably healthy beyond that with only a few players hoping to get well enough to play on Monday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Matt LaCosse TE Ankle DNP
Brendan Langley CB Concussion DNP
Shaquil Barrett OLB Hip LIMITED
Brandon Marshall ILB Knee LIMITED
Courtland Sutton WR Quadricep LIMITED
Isaac Yiadom CB Shoulder LIMITED

Raiders injury report

Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Maurice Hurst DT Ankle DNP
Daryl Worley CB Shoulder DNP
Gareon Conley CB Concussion LIMITED
Rodney Hudson C Ankle/Knee LIMITED
Karl Joseph S Neck LIMITED
Keith Smith RB Calf LIMITED
Lee Smith TE Back LIMITED
Kyle Wilber LB Hamstring LIMITED
Jordy Nelson WR Foot FULL
Kelechi Osemele G Toe FULL

