Broncos rank fifth in total DVOA with four games to go

For a 6-6 team scraping by week to week, Football Outsider’s sure is giving them a heck of a lot of love in their well-respected DVOA rankings. The Denver Broncos currently fifth in overall DVOA and the only team at .500 in the top ten.

Week 13 Weighted DVOA Rankings

Rounding out the top ten through 12 games is the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, and Baltimore Ravens.

Amazingly, the Broncos have played seven of their twelve games against teams currently in the Top 10 DVOA from Football Outsider’s. No wonder the Broncos have had a rough go at it.

Even so, their backs are against the wall now and they must win every game to have a legitimate shot at surprising everyone with a playoff run.

