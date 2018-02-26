Under Trevor Siemian, Demaryius Thomas has seen his production for the Denver Broncos diminish with each passing year. From 105 catches in 2015, to 90 in 2016, and on down to 83 in 2017. It was his worst season since becoming a full-time starter in 2012.

The Broncos don’t think he is declining due to age, but rather due to poor quarterback play.

"... What you hear inside the #Broncos organization is that, wishful thinking or not, Demaryius Thomas will be, again, a 100-catch wide receiver with better-than-average, upper-third-caliber of quarterbacking."



As Siemian grew into an unpredictable and erratic passer, Thomas went 13 games from late 2016 through 2017 without a touchdown pass. In fact, it wasn’t until Brock Osweiler was inserted into the lineup against the Philadelphia Eagles that Thomas finally found the end zone again.

It makes sense that the Broncos front office sees an elite future ahead for Thomas. All you have to do is watch the tape and count the number of times Thomas was open with the ball going elsewhere. A more cerebral quarterback would be able to see beyond their first read.

Even while playing under those conditions, Thomas was among the league leaders in catch rates on contested throws. Imagine how his numbers will go up when he is able to catch some uncontested throws along with those.