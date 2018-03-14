Which Playbook For Case Keenum?

What system will the Broncos run?

Let’s talk about major Broncos figures with extensive backgrounds in the West Coast Offense:

Case Keenum springs to mind; he’s been in the news a lot lately. John Elway is sort of a big deal in Denver and he’s a West Coast veteran, along with his buddy Gary Kubiak, who was a Mike Shanahan disciple (yes, Shanny had his own special WCO, Terrell Davis Edition). Even Paxton had one year in the WCO under Kubiak.

Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave did his most recent high profile work in a version of the WCO with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Let’s talk about a recent Broncos figure not quite so partial to the West Coast Offense: that would be former Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy, who installed a brand new system for the Broncos in 2017, a system that was touted as being based on Josh McDaniels huge Ernhardt-Perkins playbook but with more simplified language (like the WCO, the Ernhardt-Perkins system is a major pillar of NFL offenses).

When McCoy was fired, a widely quoted Ian Rapoport piece referenced team sources who said "there is growing frustration in the building with the offensive scheme", adding "Mostly, the dissatisfaction comes from the offensive playbook being unwieldy." Unwieldy meant too many plays and not enough practice on each play. *

The Broncos have two choices:

A. Task Bill Musgrave with adapting Mike McCoy’s "unwieldy" playbook into something more functional, and then training Case Keenum in the new system. Musgrave did a great job of editing the McCoy playbook and adapting it to three troubled QBs in 2017.

Or

B. Switch back to the West Coast Offense and let Keenum use his expertise to help bring the unit up to speed in OTAs and training camp.

So which will it be??? (If I was you, I wouldn’t bet the farm on the McCoy playbook, or at least not until after the piglets are weaned.)

* http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000878729/article/frustration-building-in-denver-with-broncos-offensive-scheme