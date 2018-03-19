Horse Tracks: 2018 Mile High Report Media Madness Bracket - Championship

Out of the Former Broncos & Game Broadcasters region, we again have a Denver Broncos legend contending to win it all. Newly minted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, winner of two Super Bowls, a league MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and a member of the 2,000-yards rushing club, the one accolade that has eluded Davis is the trophy for Mile High Report Media Madness tournament. Last year, Davis crushed Dan Fouts, Shannon Sharpe, Brandon Stokley, Ed McCaffrey, and Kurt Warner only to fall to eventual Champion Brandon Perna. This year, Davis repeated against Sharpe, Stokley, and Warner while adding Mike Pritchard’s pelt to his collection. Does Davis have what it takes to unseat the reigning champion?

Out of the Local Media region, last year’s Cinderella story has become this year’s championship defense. In 2017, Brandon Perna shocked Broncos Country with his dominating wins over Mike Klis, Mike Evans, Andrew Mason, Vic Lombardi, and Adam Schefter, and Terrell Davis. This year was no different and he he even found the time to destroy Nicki Jhabvala.Can Brandon Perna repeat in taking down one of the greatest Denver Broncos of all time?

The question is...

Who do you like more?

Click here to cast your vote.

Voting will remain open until Tuesday, March 20th at 5:00am MT.

