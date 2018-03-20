SB Nation

Offense Line becomes Maulers Mock Draft

By @noel44496173 on Mar 20, 2018, 10:23pm MDT 26

Well with Offensive Lineman getting paid huge contracts Denver would be wise to fix the oline this year. So here you go.

1st Round Pick #5 ----- Trade to Tampa Bay for their 1st and 3rd Round Picks. Rumored Tampa Bay may want to trade up who knows maybe Barkley is there.

1st Round Pick #7 ------ Quenton Nelson - Guard - Notre Dame - 6'5" 328 lbs Mauler at Guard. With the trade down Elway pulls the trigger on Nelson and adds Nelson who should be a ALL Pro before long and projects to go to multiple Pro Bowls.

1705-Quenton-Nelson.0.jpg

2nd Round Pick ------------- Orlando Brown - 6'8' 350 lbs - Brown is a Mauler and gave up Zero Sacks last year in Oklahoma. He is a top rated Run Blocker.

1704-Orlando-Brown-Update1.0.jpg

3rd Round Pick via Tampa ------------ Tim Settle - NT/DE - VIrginia Tech - 6'3" 325 lbs - Settle will be a great addition to the Dline and Bill Kolar will bring out the best in him.

1718-Camping-World-Bowl-Tim-Settle.0.jpg

3rd Round Pick Denver ----- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo ------ Pass Rusher - 6'1" 242 lbs - he is a excellent Pass Rusher and Elway loves Pass Rushers.

17OS4-Senior-Bowl-Ogbonnia-Okoronkwo.0.jpg

3rd Round Pick Comp ------------- Equanimous St Brown - 6'5" 215 lbs - St Brown will take over for DT(who has a rumored trade this offseason for a Tackle).

24158340-standard.0.jpg

4th Round Pick -------------- Bo Scarbrough - RB - Alabama - 6'1" 233 lbs - Bo is a beast when healthy and gives Denver a Big Back to pound the ball with our New and Improved Oline.

Alabama-RB-Bo-Scarbrough.0.png

4th Round Pick SF -------------- Durham Smythe - TE - Notre Dame - 6'5" 257 - one NFL Scout -"There are only a handful of the old school tight ends who are big and able to help you in the run game and he's one of them." - AFC area scout

cd0ymzcznguwzdbhnduynddiytjhm2yyzthlmtjjotqwyyznptqwnjhiowjin2i4ztvly2y4nzi3ythhndy0ztvlmwuy-e1442290242940.0.jpeg

5th Round Pick ------------ Quenton Meeks - CB - Stanford - 6'2" 205 lbs - Meeks is very smart and should be able to play CB or Safety.

879219524.jpg.0.0.jpg

5th Round Pick ----- Braxton Berrios - WR - Slot Machine - Miami 5'10" 190 lbs - Berrios will compete for starting Slot WR day 1.

17OS4-Senior-Bowl-Braxton-Berrios.0.jpg

5th Round Pick ------------- DJ Reed - CB - Kansas St - 5'10" 190 lbs - Reed is another Slot CB who will be a great addition.

DMYje4-XcAEGjtP.0.jpg

In the end Denver completely RELOADS the Offensive Line and the team.

With the addition of Quenton Nelson and Orlando Brown Bill Musgrave designs a Power Gap Scheme that he used in Oakland in 2016 and Denver becomes a dominant running team.

Poll

Who is your favorite pick besides Nelson who I think most love!

  • 34% 1. Orlando Brown - #1 Rated Run Blocking Tackle (52 votes)
  • 18% 2. O. Okonkwo - Pass Rusher with 19 Sacks at Oklahoma (28 votes)
  • 23% 3. E. St Brown - 6'5" 215 lbs WR from Notre Dame (35 votes)
  • 11% 4. Bo Scarbrough - 6'2" 233lbs excellent RB (17 votes)
  • 14% 5. Braxton Berrios - Slot Machine (22 votes)

154 votes total

This is a Fan-Created Comment on MileHighReport.com. The opinion here is not necessarily shared by the editorial staff of MHR.

