Offense Line becomes Maulers Mock Draft

Well with Offensive Lineman getting paid huge contracts Denver would be wise to fix the oline this year. So here you go.

1st Round Pick #5 ----- Trade to Tampa Bay for their 1st and 3rd Round Picks. Rumored Tampa Bay may want to trade up who knows maybe Barkley is there.

1st Round Pick #7 ------ Quenton Nelson - Guard - Notre Dame - 6'5" 328 lbs Mauler at Guard. With the trade down Elway pulls the trigger on Nelson and adds Nelson who should be a ALL Pro before long and projects to go to multiple Pro Bowls.

2nd Round Pick ------------- Orlando Brown - 6'8' 350 lbs - Brown is a Mauler and gave up Zero Sacks last year in Oklahoma. He is a top rated Run Blocker.

3rd Round Pick via Tampa ------------ Tim Settle - NT/DE - VIrginia Tech - 6'3" 325 lbs - Settle will be a great addition to the Dline and Bill Kolar will bring out the best in him.

3rd Round Pick Denver ----- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo ------ Pass Rusher - 6'1" 242 lbs - he is a excellent Pass Rusher and Elway loves Pass Rushers.

3rd Round Pick Comp ------------- Equanimous St Brown - 6'5" 215 lbs - St Brown will take over for DT(who has a rumored trade this offseason for a Tackle).

4th Round Pick -------------- Bo Scarbrough - RB - Alabama - 6'1" 233 lbs - Bo is a beast when healthy and gives Denver a Big Back to pound the ball with our New and Improved Oline.

4th Round Pick SF -------------- Durham Smythe - TE - Notre Dame - 6'5" 257 - one NFL Scout -"There are only a handful of the old school tight ends who are big and able to help you in the run game and he's one of them." - AFC area scout

5th Round Pick ------------ Quenton Meeks - CB - Stanford - 6'2" 205 lbs - Meeks is very smart and should be able to play CB or Safety.

5th Round Pick ----- Braxton Berrios - WR - Slot Machine - Miami 5'10" 190 lbs - Berrios will compete for starting Slot WR day 1.

5th Round Pick ------------- DJ Reed - CB - Kansas St - 5'10" 190 lbs - Reed is another Slot CB who will be a great addition.

In the end Denver completely RELOADS the Offensive Line and the team.

With the addition of Quenton Nelson and Orlando Brown Bill Musgrave designs a Power Gap Scheme that he used in Oakland in 2016 and Denver becomes a dominant running team.