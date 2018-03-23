Going all in with Keenum

1st (5) Bradley Chubb – Edge – NC State At pick five we need an impact player, Chubb is exactly that. He is hands down the best pass rusher in the draft and having him line up with Von would strike fear into opposing quarterbacks. There is a lot of debate what way to go with pick five but I think adding Chubb to the defense is the best direction to take.

2nd (40) Billy Price – C/G – Ohio State Getting injured at the combine will allow Price to fall right to our lap. It isn’t a serious injury and he is only going to miss four months. He is an excellent blocker and is a franchise type player. Passing up on Nelson will quickly be forgotten when Price starts day one.

3rd (71) Tyrell Crosby – T – Oregon Crosby addresses the right tackle position for the next four years and is the final piece to give us an offensive line that we don’t need to worry about every snap. Bolles, Leary, Paradis, Price, Crosby has the potential to be an offensive line that is talked about as on of the best in football.

3rd (99) Quenton Meeks – CB- Stanford Meeks has the size to play outside at 6’2". The Broncos are not one hundred percent certain what exactly we have in Roby. Meeks can use the year to develop, but I think he is the day 1 starter in the slot.

4th (106) Nathan Shepherd – DL – Fort Hays St. The Broncos staff supposedly loved him at the Senior Bowl and how do you not? He isn’t ready to start day one but he definitely could rotate with Peko and in the foreseeable future be an elite starting defensive tackle on this team. Matt Miller has Shepherd listed as one of the most underrated prospects in the draft.

4th (109) Mark Walton – RB – Miami I really like Mark Walton. I believe he can be a great running back in his rookie season. The kid life has gave him challenges with his father being murdered when he was young, and his mother passing away in 2017. Having life go against him motivates him to be the best back possible players he can be. If he ends up in Denver country all I have to say is good luck Booker your starting job will be in jeopardy.

5th (142) Jaleel Scott – WR – NMSU I have high hopes Henderson busts out to be our starting slot receiver. Scott is athletic at 6’5"; he ran a 4.56 at the combine. He certainly isn’t a fit for the slot hole we have but he is too talented to pass up on at pick 142. DT isn’t going to get any younger and will need to be replaced, Scott could be the guy.

5th (160) Fred Warner – LB - BYU Last year the tight end was constantly open. Warner adds a dimension to our linebacking core that we are missing… A coverage guy. We resigned Davis showing Denver is positive he will continue to be a starting middle linebacker beside Marshall. Warner adds much needed depth at the position and will be an excellent role player.

5th (163) Jaylen Samuels – TE – NC State Samuels is undersized (5’11") to be a starting tight end. He is very athletic (4.54-40) and will create some very interesting mismatches. I think Denver has full intentions on having Butt be the starting tight-end.