Post-Veldheer/Cravens Mock and Offseason Plan.

John Elway has done a really good job in free-agency and in the offseason. I particularly like how he has acquired players to open up draft for the Broncos. Case Keenum was a solid acquisition, and I liked how John Elway was very quick to move on to getting his man, as soon as it was apparent the Broncos were out of the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes. Elway and his team of capologists have always done well to structure contracts, and Keenum's contract is a very team-friendly deal considering the current QB market. It doesn't stop the Broncos from drafting the QB of the future, however, Elway's best drafts have come from when the Broncos address BPA. Keenum is the day one starter, and his play last year was good enough to show that he can hang around as a legitimate NFL QB. He needs help, and luckily, this is a talented draft class.

I love the Su'a Cravens deal by the way. In contrast to a quick-twitch athleticism, Cravens has smooth athleticism. he's not known for his speed, but does have some quickness and a strong closing burst. He's instinctive, can get off his blocks and play effectively in space. He's good moving laterally and played to a high level as a rookie. He had family issues, and wanted to be closer to his LA roots, and moreover, wants to be a Denver Bronco. The concussion history scares me, but he can play. I like how the Broncos can get creative with some of their big dime and nickel packages, and ultimately, it's on who the Broncos draft as to his role moving forward. Even better, because last year wasn't accrued by Cravens, the Broncos can get three more years of cheap, team control. All for essentially a fifth round pick....I like that.

As it stands, the Broncos have just over $11M in top-51 cap space, (even after signing Su'a Cravens) and accounting for signing the draft class, there are still a few moves the Broncos can make. September 1st will be interesting because some talented veterans might have to be let go. It goes without saying this draft is an important one.

If the Broncos can get the cap space, I'd love for them to make a run at Eric Reid, who in addition to his pro-bowl play, would really provide a strong locker-room presence. I don't understand why such a talented player is still a free agent. Clive Walford could also interest the Broncos after his release, and he is a very strong blocker. He's not the fastest or most athletic, but he is familiar with Bill Musgrave's scheme.

I don't think those players are realistic for the Broncos though. If there's one more player I'd hope they bring in, it's Delvin Breaux. The Broncos brought him in for a visit, and he left without signing a contract. He's since met up with the Patriots and 49ers, and I hope this is a sign of being healthy. He is a talented CB1, with good height and length for the position. I'd look to sign him to a 1 year contract, with a team option for a further two years, at a significantly higher rate. It would be a move to get good cornerback cover, should Bradley Roby not be able to be resigned to a longer term deal, and would also open up the draft in the wake of trading Aqib Talib. In Denver, Roby needs to get CB1 duties to see if he is worth the money to be re-signed to a longer term deal, but Breaux would be the CB2. With the best strength and conditioning team in the NFL, Breaux would be an excellent fit in Denver.

However, time might be up for one of my favourite Broncos. :'( I'd hope the Broncos would 'do right' by CJ Anderson and trade him to the team of his choice, like they did with Aqib Talib, because he has epitomised everything about Broncos football with his play in the Mile High City. Miami have had a lot of interest in CJ Anderson in the past -- indeed they signed him to an offer sheet which John Elway then matched when he was an RFA -- and despite signing Frank Gore, they could still be interested in adding a quality two-down starter. Besides, Frank Gore is 35, and Father Time is still undefeated (FTAO: Tom Brady >:) ). CJ Anderson would still be under contract through the 2019 season, and has just turned 27. He's coming off his most productive season, and Miami have the players to maximise his skillset. Kenyan Drake is an awesome change-of-pace back, and that would be a potent thunder and lightning combination. Miami also have three fourth round picks, and I'd like to offer a future 2019 fifth/sixth round conditional pick and CJ Anderson in exchange for their #123 pick, which is their second of their three fourth round picks.

Anyway, on to the draft!

#5, R1P5: Bradley Chubb, OLB, North Carolina State. ACC

Combine Results: 6043 (70th percentile for EDGE), 269lbs (57th); 79" wingspan (49th), 34" arm length (67th), 9.875" hands (48th); 4.65s forty (87th), 1.62s 10yd split (--); 24 bench press reps; 36" vertical (82nd), 10ft 1" broad jump (81st); 7.37s 3-cone (26th), 4.41s 20yd shuttle (46th). MockDraftable spider-gram here. (Figures via MockDraftable and NFLDraftScout.)

[Apologies in advance for some of the lyrics in these videos.]

This one isn't going to be too long. Quite simply, Bradley Chubb is the best player in this draft class, and is every bit as good if not better, than Myles Garrett coming out last year. Chubb has a variety of pass rushing moves, and is equally adept at setting the edge. He has violent, and active, hands and a relentless motor. If there was one play which defines his college career for me, it's the forced fumble against Florida State, and then he's on the ground, and ends up recovering the football twenty yards downfield near the defense's own goal line. He is comfortable in space, and was asked to drop into coverage where he held his own against quality opponents. He has a good first step. Though he runs the rush arc well, his change-of-direction ability is sub-par for an outside linebacker, and while fast and powerful, he might benefit from losing 10lbs or so to get even more explosive. Some people may hate the fact that he stole Kelly Bryant's towel...I loved that. He has fun out on the football field, but when it's time to go to work, he works. The 2016 game against Notre Dame, he got the better of Mike McGlinchey, more often-than-not, though it was a fun battle to watch between two bona-fide top-15 draft prospects. Big Blue View has a breakdown of their 2017 battle here.

He's scheme versatile, and I would not worry about his fit in the 3-4 defense, even if he doesn't look like a 3-4 OLB. Like most NFL teams, the Broncos' 3-4 look is more of a hybrid look anyway: in base, he'd be be opposite Von Miller, and rush from a 4-3 spot in subpackages. I never thought the Broncos would be in a position to draft him when scouting him against Florida State, but here we are, with the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns the only real threat to take him. There is a great chance he is there at #5, and this should be a pick submitted in seconds. The Broncos have a need at edge, with Shaq Barrett tendered for one year and impending UFA status next year, and Shane Ray a one trick pass-rushing pony, and an impending fifth-year option decision looming. That fifth year option is best used on a edge player, QB, offensive or defensive tackle, corner, safety -- the premium franchise building positions. That option price cheap for a good pass rusher. A good pass rush and strong running game is still the easiest way to win football games and championships, and that's a better use of cap resources than running back or guard. In Chubb, I see a future Pro-Bowl or All-Pro player.

#40, R2P8: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia. SEC.

Combine results: 5107 (39th percentile for RB), 227lbs (69th); 73.625" wingspan (31st), 32" arm length (78th), 9.625" hands (75th); 4.52s forty (67th), 1.62s 10yd split (--); 29 bench press reps (95th); 38.5" vertical (91st), 10ft 8" broad jump (95th); 7.09s 3-cone (45th), 4.25s 20yd shuttle (52nd). MockDraftable spider-gram here.

Nick Chubb is a complete back with a pro-ready skillset, and comes from a school which knows how to produce NFL-ready running backs. Out of pro-style formations, Chub was much more effective than Sony Michel, and he creates more of his own yards by keeping his feet moving. Chubb takes care of the football, runs very hard, moves the pile, and rips through arm tackles. He has long speed to rip off chunk yardage once in the secondary. He understands his body and runs with a low center-of-gravity and body lean. He has elite vision, and follows his blocks. He is a willing, if not polished, blocker. Has good arm length and is very strong. He has enough speed to get to the outside, but is best served making his money between the tackles.

He hasn't been Georgia's 'go-to' third-down running back, with Sony Michel and De'Andre Swift getting their share of snaps, and hasn't really had the chance to show his skills as a receiver. He's a solid check-down option, but needs to get better as a route runner, as well as a pass blocker to get third down reps, although this is true of most running back prospects coming into college. They all get better in the NFL. Fairly durable, but missed most of 2015 after a gruesome leg injury, which has affected his burst. A few years removed, there is enough to suggest his natural athleticism is coming back. While speed helps, he doesn't just need speed to win, which speaks well for a long NFL career, like a Frank Gore.

#71, R3P7: Nathan Shepherd, DE, Fort Hayes State. MIAA (D-II).

Combine Results: 6037 (62nd percentile for IDL), 315lbs (77th); 80.5" wingspan (70th), 32.375" arm length (19th), 10.125" hands (63rd); 5.09s forty (52nd), 1.77s 10yd split (--); 31" vertical (71st), 9ft 4" broad jump (87th); 7.50s 3-cone (70th), 4.53s 20yd shuttle (74th). No Bench (Hand Injury). MockDraftable spider-gram here.





The hero of the Senior Bowl, and Bill Kollar's "teacher's pet." Shepherd dominated one-on-ones against much more ballyhooed offensive line prospects, including Will Hernandez, before breaking his hand, and showed that he is a legitimate NFL prospect. He has a good first step, and dominated against a lower level of competition, where he had to be double-teamed and schemed against. He has an effective, but unorthodox bull rush, and has some other moves in his game, but is a little raw. Despite size, low fat percentage. Plus athleticism, good hand usage and relentless motor and pursuit make him one of my favourite prospects in this draft. He has great size for the inside too. There's enough in his game to develop as a pass-rusher on the interior and as a run-stopper, and he should see the field early in his career. Arm length is a little short, but his broad shoulders mean his wingspan is above-average, for the position. He's already 24, coming off a seven year college career with a stop at Simon Fraser previously, but that's not a deal breaker for me. Was recruited as an undersized linebacker, was an undersized defensive end, worked multiple jobs after two years out of football, but now he's chasing his NFL dream. Bill Kollar should certainly "bang the table" for him.

#99, R3P35: Oren Burks, SS/ILB, Vanderbilt. SEC.

Combine results: 6031 (90th percentile for OBLB), 233lbs (20th); 79.5" wingspan (87th), 33.375" arm length (83rd), 9.125" hands (14th); 4.59s forty (86th), 1.59s 10yd split (--); 18 bench press reps (17th); 39.5" vertical (93rd), 10ft 11" broad jump (98th); 6.82s 3-cone (90th), 4.15s 20yd shuttle (82nd). MockDraftable for off-ball linebacker here.



6031 (97th percentile for SS), 233lbs (99th); 79.5" wingspan (?th), 33.375" arm length (92nd), 9.125" hands (33rd); 4.59s forty (43rd), 1.59s 10yd split (--); 18 bench press reps (69th); 39.5" vertical (89th), 10ft 11" broad jump (96th); 6.82s 3-cone (83rd), 4.15s 20yd shuttle (66th). MockDraftable for SS here.

I know the Broncos got Su'a Cravens...but Burks is a different beast. He's not necessarily the banger that Cravens was coming out of college, but he has explosive athleticism. Smart hybrid linebacker from Vanderbilt. Top-notch character, and strong leader. Highly cut with great body definition, and very little fat. Three year starter in SEC, although last season was his first full-time at the ILB position. Trending up after strong Combine. Former safety with plus coverage ability, plus range, and elite change-of direction ability. Has the length of an outside linebacker, and some size to him, and so, his position fit will depend on the team that drafts him. Has some issues getting off blocks, and will need refinement to be an inside linebacker in base formations, but moneybacker is a starting position in the new-age NFL. Tackling form can be a bit inconsistent, because he still plays like a safety, ie. he arm tackles, or goes for a big hit. A lot of his negatives are fixable. The coverage ability and athleticism is not teachable. He has enough burst to be an effective blitzer. And he had a nice Senior Bowl, despite a very late call-up.

Early in his career, I see him as a box safety, and core special teamer, complimenting Justin Simmons, and Su'a Cravens very nicely, but he can also be deployed as the coverage linebacker in subpackages. Eventually, he should blossom into a full-time role, as he gets trusted getting off his blocks and tackling with better form. Joe Woods is a creative defensive mastermind and I'm glad he'd have the problem of drawing up plays. Essentially, having two hybrid safety/linebackers and a moveable chess piece in Simmons, opens up even more possibilities in the big dime formations which are a staple of the Broncos' subpackage looks.

#106, R4P6: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T. MEAC (FCS).

Combine results: 6075 (91st percentile for OT), 305lbs (21st); 84.875" wingspan (84th), 35" arm length (76th), 9.75" hands (25th); 5.40s forty (23rd), 1.83s 10yd split (--); 28.5" vertical (55th), 9ft 5" broad jump (94th); 7.82s 3-cone (53rd), 4.68s 20yd shuttle (62nd). No Bench (Sickness). MockDraftable spider-gram here.

Tall, athletic tackle with exceptionally long arms. Plays with solid knee bend which is a strong plus, but has a naturally high center-of-gravity, and inconsistent pad level which could make it difficult for him. Kick-slide needs work, but there's enough in his toolbox to work with. Has the ability to pull and get to the second level. Rarely penalised. Delivers a good punch, when timed well. Has athleticism to get to the second level, but dominated against a lower level of competition. Feet are quick and pass-pro is solid, but he needs to put it together with his hand usage, and placement. He cleared the way for Tarik Cohen and emerged as a legitimate NFL prospect in his own right. Disappointed in Combine testing, which can force a re-evaluation of his stock, but he was sick, so I'm willing to see past it, and wait for his Pro-Day. He was one of the big winners from the Senior Bowl.

He fits what the Broncos look for as he plays through the whistle and with an edge. I see him as a developmental swing tackle prospect, who in the Broncos' strength and conditioning program, could emerge as a starter in a couple of years' time. Terrific upside.

#113, R4P13: Micah Kiser, ILB, Virginia. ACC.



Combine Results: 6003 (12th percentile for ILB), 238lbs (27th); 75.75" wingspan (26th), 32" arm length (45th), 9.625" hands (27th). 4.66s forty (75th), 1.62s 10yd split (--); 35.5" vertical (78th), 10ft 1" broad jump (89th); 7.05s 3-cone (59th), 4.24s 20yd shuttle (69th). No bench (Hand Injury.) MockDraftable spider-gram here.

Micah Kiser is your Grand-dad's linebacker! He has an old-school frame and physicality and is always around the football, racking up the tackles, with good form. He joins some scrub called Luke Kuechly to lead the ACC in tackles three years in a row. He is an effective blitzer, smart and instinctive, and has a good appreciation of space as a zone defender. Good at getting off blocks and able to diagnose plays effectively and flow to the football. Ran much better-than-expected at the Combine, but 20yd split shows average burst --at best -- and his change-of-direction ability was less than desirable, which limits his range, and man-coverage ability. Another significant criticism is that most of his tackles are beyond the line of scrimmage, and that he is more of a 'mop-up' linebacker than a splash player. While physical, he gets in on a lot of gang-tackles, which is fine as it shows pursuit effort, but does little to ease the concern of being a "mop-up" player. He's also more of a "read and react" linebacker, and can get washed up by linemen coming full speed at him. Looking at the Virginia Tech game of 2017, shows few splashy plays, good pursuit but a lot of Wyatt Teller coming at him and taking him out of the play. He will fight off blocks but that's not a matchup he will win.

In a 3-4 scheme, his weaknesses can be best mitigated with an athletic linebacker next to him. The relative draft positions of "old-school" players like Micah Kiser, Tegray Scales and Josey Jewell (who had a great Pro-Day) and players like Oren Burks, Jerome Baker and Malik Jefferson is certainly an interesting test as to how the NFL is going. This would be a good value pick, and Kiser has enough ability to replace Brandon Marshall or Todd Davis.

See more: There's a good write-up at Hogs Haven for Micah Kiser here.

#123, R4P23: Tony Adams, G/C, North Carolina State. ACC.

Pro day results: 6013, 302lbs; 5.47s forty, 1.85s 10yd split; 21 bench press reps; 25.5" vertical jump, 8ft 4" broad jump; 8.13s 3-cone, 4.89s 20yd shuttle.

Technically-proficient, high-floor, scheme versatile guard prospect who went against elite DL prospects in practice and in conference play. Wrestling and tennis background obvious and shows with quick, light feet, and plus body balance and control. Good initial quickness, but more effective in a phone-booth. Unquestioned leader on NC State's dominant offensive line, and almost never came out of the game. My favourite stat was that he was only charged for two penalties over the past two years, and that NC State gave up just four sacks in eight conference games. Racked up the knockdown blocks for fun. Measured shorter than desired, a shade under 6ft2,but has arms exceeding 33" which was a positive at his pro-day. Solid in pass pro, with a quick punch, but can stand to improve hand placement. His 40 time and change-of-direction ability are comparable to Ronald Leary, but remain a big concern with his play. Once he is beaten, he lacks recovery ability. Relative lack of length could mean a move to center, where he has worked out, but, overall, he should be an early starter at right guard, with solid potential. Some will say he has a limited ceiling as a prospect because of his limited athletic ability but he has value.

See also: scouting report at Bear Goggles On, here.

#149, R5P12: Antonio Callaway, zWR, Florida. SEC.



Combine results: 5105 (16th percentile for WR), 200lbs (47th); 73.625" wingspan (20th), 31.5" arm length (36th), 9.5" hands (62nd); 4.41s forty (83rd), 1.52s 10yd split (--); 34" vertical (34th), 10ft 1" broad jump (57th). No Bench, 3-cone, 20yd shuttle (Choice.) MockDraftable spider-gram here.

I have no idea where Antonio Callaway may go in the draft, but a fifth rounder for him would be incredible value. In terms of football ability, Callaway is a fringe first round prospect, without accounting for a lost junior season. He has elite quickness, plus speed, good jumping ability and is quick in and out of his breaks. Electricity in a bottle, and would juice the Broncos' offense. He is able to extend his arms and make catches with his hands, away from his body. He runs a wide route-tree pattern with sharp, crisp, routes and is an advanced route runner. He is very dangerous with the ball in space, and a threat to take anything to the house. Although shorter-than-desirable, with a below-par wingspan, he is lean and well put-together, although he needs to get much stronger in the weight room. He has had excellent production in the SEC against future NFL defensive backs, and ate Minkah Fitzpatrick's lunch in the 2016 SEC Championship Game. He does bring punt return experience, which is a plus, but lacks the toughness one would expect from a player with his punt return experience. It does seem like he's scared of the big hit, which leads to unnecessary drops, and he doesn't go "all-in" when working across the middle. With the ball in his hands, he could do a better job at moving North/South. Moving across the field works in College, but it won't work in the NFL. Able to get off the press, with route running craft and hand slaps, but best projects as a deep threat at the Z-position (off the line-of-scrimmage). He is a willing blocker, but lacks size. While he usually catches the ball cleanly, he can get focus drops and play too emotional. When things are good, he does feed off that energy but when things are bad, they can spiral. If he can improve his play strength and toughness, he might offer punt return and slot value down the road. I would have liked to see what he could have done in 2017, but there are significant off-field issues.

Off field: Where to begin? Cleared in a sexual assault case, but only because he was 'too stoned to have sex with anyone.' Missed the entire 2017 season because of his involvement in a credit card fraud scheme. Found with weed at a traffic stop, and may just like weed almost as much as his football. Entitled former four-star prospect, who while being an natural athlete who was able to start as a freshman in the SEC, never sought to apply himself in the film and weight room. His strong combine overall highlighted his talent and what he might yet be, as this would be his age-21 season, but the concerns are enough to push him to anywhere past the fourth round, even to the UDFA ranks. The Broncos have rolled the dice on talented but flawed players and Denver's strong locker room culture can develop him as a man as well as a player, if he is willing to reciprocate. I do like that he has taken ownership of Florida's disappointing 2017 record as he considers his suspension the biggest reason for it. That said, I would never take him if he was found guilty of sexual assault (or other things like domestic violence etc -- those people belong in prison, not on an NFL field). His leash in the NFL must be short.

160, R5P23: Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State. MWC.

Combine results: 5117 (60th percentile for CB); 197lbs (69th); 75.75" wingspan (64th), 31.325" arm length (47th), 9.875" hands (92nd); 4.49s forty (51st), 1.52s 10yd split (--); 38" vertical (76th), 10ft 3" broad jump (62nd); 6.78s 3-cone (79th), 4.07s 20yd shuttle (73rd), 11.43s 60yd shuttle (48th). MockDraftable spider-gram here.



Andre Chachere has a good combination of athleticism, ball skills, tackling and special teams experience that will land him on a 53 moving into his rookie season. His 2017 tape was more inconsistent than his 2016 tape, but there's a lot to like about the player. He is taller-than-average for an outside position, well put-together with average arm-length and wingspan. He is able to play press, off-man and zone, though he projects best as a zone corner. With his tackling ability, he may offer some roster flexibility at free safety as well. He has decent foot quickness and burst, although he took himself out of too many plays for my liking. This might be a bit early for him, but I have a sixth-round grade on him, and that's including his so-so 2017 tape. I would like him to increase his strength which will help with pressing NFL corners. He needs to do a better job at running in-phase with the route, and turn his head when the wide receiver breaks but there's a lot of developmental opportunity with him. One other thing is that he can take himself out of running plays when he is on the backside of a play, and needs to maximise his pursuit effort, square up, and deliver with a pop, more consistently. Nevertheless, the ability to plug him in on special teams as a gunner, from day one is very appealing.

#163, R5P26: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, xWR, South Florida. AAC.

It would be hard to choose between MVS and Andre Chachere, but I am a defense guy, and will go with the cornerback every time. MVS' size/weight/speed combination is freakish, as he ran a 4.37s forty at the NFL combine, and he has the speed to take the top off a defense, but he has a lot to learn regarding receiving fundamentals. He body catches far too much and he's not separating with his route running or hand fighting; instead he relies on his athleticism to get open.

However, it is worth noting, the Broncos' own Tim Patrick has similar height/weight/speed measurables; indeed Patrick has a comparable 10yd and 20yd split, and broad jump which shows similar levels of explosion and burst. Patrick has a much better vertical jump, and is significantly stronger. Tim Patrick is a decent comparison to MVS, actually, in that they are raw WRs with good triangle numbers and a lot to learn with receiving fundamentals, especially with body catches and rounded routes, but Patrick, while older, has always had more physicality. One year of being in a practice squad, and around NFL coaching could give Tim Patrick a legitimate shot at making the 53 this year, especially if he's willing to play special teams. Nevertheless, I would expect the Broncos to pick up multiple WRs as UDFAs, to flesh out the roster, and to serve as depth, training camp fodder or depth at each WR position. Someone like Reggie Bonnafon for the xWR position (though with his athletic ability and experience at RB, a third down RB role would be a good fit too), Janaorian Grant for the returns, Matt VanderBerg for the slot position, and maybe a local product or two like Bryce Bobo and Detrich Clark.

UDFA1: Joshua Frazier, NT, Alabama. SEC.

Pro Day Result: 6027, 321lbs; 5.27s forty, 1.87 10yd split; 21 bench press reps; 23" vertical, 8ft 3" broad jump; 7.95s 3cone; 4.70s 20yd shuttle.

Frazier was a backup at Alabama, lost in ocean-deep rotation, but he showed flashes of his talent. He projects best as a two-down, run stopping 1-tech or true nose tackle, and that's good for the Broncos as it shores up the NT position, and provides insurance behind Domata Peko should the Broncos cut or move Zach Kerr to fulltime DE. I particularly like his non-stop motor where he's in on every play, and his hard hitting. He's very strong at the point of attack, and will need to command a double team. He's also very athletic for his size. I liked Jarran Reed and Dalvin Tomlinson, and Da'ron Payne, but Joshua Frazier is a good player in his own right, and is a similar type of player. His most impressive play was fighting through a triple team to get a sack, against Washington in 2016.

Much like Peko, he gets good push on the o-line and allows others on the line to eat,. Despite not starting, he was a crucial backup and got a fair amount of game time, without accounting for blowout situations. Football instincts are solid, but his 'get-off' is a bit slow and is a sign of inexperience, and his lack of starting experience has hurt him. Like all big men, it's important for him to get low and maintain a consistent pad level, as this will allow him to win the leverage battle against offensive linemen. Alabama use a lot of stunts and twists to get pressure, and while that is useful for the Broncos, he needs to develop viable pass rush moves. I'd like to see him to get a 'rip and dip' move and to be an effective bull rusher. He won't show up in the box-score much, but his ability to do the dirty work, take on the double team and shut down the run, makes him a valuable player, and one worth bringing in as a UDFA. Alabama products are well coached, high floor prospects who end up making rosters.

See More: NFL Draft Diamonds interview here.

UDFA2: Boone Myers, G/T, Iowa. B1G.

Pro Day Results: 6045, 310lbs; 5.46s forty; 27.5" vertical, 8'0" broad jump; 18 bench press reps.

Boone Myers had a solid career at Iowa, but missed most of his senior season due to an ankle injury sustained in pre-season. He was able to participate at Iowa's pro day, where he impressed enough to warrant a longer look as a UDFA prospect. He's tough and gutted it out for five games before having to undergo surgery, but he showed his leadership qualities as a senior, as he mentored Iowa's freshman and redshirt freshman starting tackles. While he has some position versatility, with experience at LT, RT and guard, he's best served as a guard at the next level. He's well coached, smart, and has enough athleticism to be an asset on the interior. Iowa churn out NFL ready lineman and even their UDFA prospects often get roster spots. Former TE and walk-on, who earned his scholarship, and replaced All-American and Outland Trophy winner Brandon Scherff as a redshirt sophomore.

[As a side note, if Ike Boettger, was available as a UDFA, it's a no-brainer to bring him in. Boettger also had a good pro day, just a few months removed from an Achilles tear. He also brings position versatility, and has enough length to be a backup tackle. I like how he long he sustains his blocks and his athleticism. He could stand to work on his balance, but Iowa missed him in a big way. He probably goes in the fifth round onwards, but you never know with the draft.]

UDFA3: Nathan Bazata, DE, Iowa. B1G.

Pro Day Results: 6013, 290 lbs; 5.20s forty; 24 bench reps; 4.39s 20yd shuttle; 7.53s 3-cone; 32.5" vertical, 8ft 4" broad jump.

Yes...I crush on Iowa linemen, every single year. They are well schooled, and do the basics right. NFL teams like Iowa guys in the late rounds or as UDFAs because they can step in and play, right away, even if their ceiling isn't necessarily high. On to Nathan Bazata himself, he has the 'glamorous' task of taking on double teams and stopping the run. He can play with an inconsistent pad level, and can get washed out of some plays. Against Wisconsin in 2016, he seemed to go very low, and the guard kept pushing him down. His pursuit is solid. He's good at shutting down the run. For the NFL, Bazata is a bit undersized at 6ft2 in cleats, and just under 290lbs, but he can get even stronger in an NFL weightroom. He's already put on a lot of weight at Iowa, but still has marginal size for the NT position, and he might be limited to playing DE exclusively.

He had a decent season in 2017, en route to All-B1G Honorable Mention team, and posted good times for him at his pro day. He needs to develop a go-to pass rush move, and improve his post-snap reaction, as he can often be the last to move. He does have some injury history, but I like him a lot as a prospect, especially since he seems to be a mis-cast stepping in as a one-tech defensive tackle, who's taking on double teams. Worst case, he's a solid depth addition and rotational piece against the run, with a high floor, who should be able to bulk up and contribute as cheap depth or on the practice squad in his first year. With Adam Gotsis' status murky, this would be a good addition.

UDFA4: Andrew Vollert, yTE/fTE, Weber State. Big Sky (FCS).

Pro Day Results: 6055, 238lbs; 4.54s forty; 6.76s 3-cone, 4.09s 20yd shuttle.



Andrew Vollert had a really good Pro-Day, showing off his excellent timed speed (posted a forty in the low 4.5s range, 6.76s 3-cone drill). His 6ft5 frame is lean and while he has showed a willingness to block, he needs to improve his strength in the NFL. He's a smooth route runner, with a big catch radius, but can sharpen up routes and better learn how to use his body at the catch point. I like how he adjusts to the underthrown football, and finds the soft zone in the coverage if the QB is scrambling.

UDFA5: Mario Jenkins, ILB, Idaho State. Big Sky (FCS).

Idaho State Pro Day: April 4, 2018. ~6015, 240lbs; projected 4.75s forty, 7.10s 3-cone.



Mario Jenkins had one heck of a college football career, and an even better story to boot. The Tampa, FL native moved all the way across the country to Idaho, with his mother and two brothers, to make a better situation for themselves. He starred at running back, was recruited as a WR/RB type, and then redshirted and was switched to linebacker. Great leader on and off the field. How Idaho State got such a talented player, I truly will never know, but his redshirt freshman season in 2014 was one for the ages. He showed strong coverage and run stopping ability. His first game was on the road in Salt Lake City and he had 8.0 tackles, and showed he belonged. He dominated against Southern Utah with 14 tackles, four TFLs, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and a QB hurry. He missed 2015 after tearing his ACL in pre-season, but his ACL tear, he rebounded strongly with second-team All-Big Sky in 2016, and first team All-Big Sky in 2017. And he was dominant in the 30-28 in Reno in 2017, as the Bengals defeated the Nevada Wolfpack for the team’s first win against an FBS opponent in 17 years. He's played moved around playing inside and outside linebacker spots, in 3-4 and 4-3 looks, but I like him best as a 3-4 ILB. He calls the plays, is the unquestioned leader on Idaho State's defense. He's very tough, playing very hurt, but he's a competitor. If the medicals are clean, and he runs well at the Combine, he could even be drafted. The only critique is that his frame is maxed out, and he looks tight running in space. He's put on over 30lbs of mass in college, and has significantly increased his muscle mass, so a team might ask him to drop some weight to get back some of his natural explosion.

[Shout out to the Idaho State guys -- Skyler Phillips, Chase Collins, JonRyheem Peoples, Micah Breeland. Go chase your NFL dreams. You've all been a credit to Idaho State University. #GoBengals #GoISU #DigDeep]

UDFA6: Tre Herndon, CB, Vanderbilt. SEC.

Pro Day Results: 5116, 188lbs; 4.51s forty; 12 bench press reps; 34.5" vertical, 10ft6 broad jump; 6.75s 3-cone, 4.20s 20yd shuttle.

Herndon wasn't strongly recruited out of high school, but Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason must have seen something in him, as he was recruited as a tall, lean cornerback prospect. I don't have a figure for his arm length and wingspan, but he looks to have long arms. He has packed on significant mass to give him good NFL size, while maintaining excellent short area quickness. Before his pro-day, I though long speed would be an issue, but he had a very strong pro day, where he had a solid forty time, and should outstanding change of direction ability. Unlike a lot of taller corners, his backpedal was smooth and his hips looked fluid. He had a productive career in the SEC, but it is disappointing that he has a lack of INTs. He needs to get more strength and use his hands and long arms more aggressively to become an effective press-man corner, otherwise he might be limited to off-man or zone coverage looks. As one would expect of a Vanderbilt player, he is very smart, multiple-time SEC honor-roll. Football instincts are off the charts, and it's clear he does work in the film room. He is as experienced as any college corner coming out in this draft class, with 40 games under his belt and 20 PBU to go along with 122 tackles. He shows an excellent closing burst, but must do a better job of staying in phase with the route, to prevent unnecessary separation. It seemed like he was playing with a big cushion, and kept the play in front of him. His return experience is a plus, and he will have to compete on special teams.

UDFA7: Ebenezer Ogundeko, OLB, Tennessee State. OVC (FCS).

Pro Day Results: 6026, 240lbs; 4.88s forty, 1.78s 10yd split; 25 bench press reps; 32.5" vertical, 9ft 8" broad jump; 7.44 3-cone, 4.53s 20yd shuttle;





Despite the lack of timed speed, He looks very quick on tape, with a quick-get off. He has a relentless motor, and his backside pursuit is particularly good. He does not give up on plays. As a pass rusher, he affects the play even when it is not going to his side, because his presence forces a quick throw to the other side. Against Jackson State he was particularly disruptive with 11 tackles (4 solo), 3.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a blocked kick. I also like how he wraps up in a rugby style, rolling to the ground. He can play with his hand in the ground or from a two point stance effectively. He is very strong for his size. Although the Ohio Valley Conference has a decent level of competition, he is not facing NFL-calibre tackles week-to-week and while he is able to lower his body and bend the edge, he may be limited at the next level. He can be over-aggressive with his pursuit, and can leave cut-back lanes open. Play-action can also fool him. I want him to finish more plays and to develop more pass-rushing moves. A swim move and spin moves would be devastating. While he is an effective run stopper, he can miss a few stops, but they can be attributed to over-pursuit more than anything else. Most importantly for his NFL prospects, he still needs to be more comfortable in coverage from a standing position.I like his devastating inside move, and he flashes some finesse with his hand fighting to beat his man. His long arms and awareness of throwing lanes makes him a threat to get a pick-six.

That said, there are some significant concerns. First of all, he was dismissed from Clemson, in 2015, while a backup defensive end, following an arrest for financial transaction fraud. He admitted working with another 19 year-old to change a credit card used to purchase 29 gift cards in total. It's a big mistake, and it's cost him from being part of a playoff contending team. He will need to interview well, own up to his mistake, and for most part, he has been humbled and changed his outlook. He realizes that he has lost the chance to compete for National Championships. The Broncos have a strong locker room, and I think it's one of immaturity. As a football player though, there's a lot to like about Ebo Ogundeko. He also has some durability concerns, and could have raised his stock to being drafted.

UDFA8: James Butler, RB, Iowa. B1G.

Pro Day Results: 5083, 209 lbs; 4.58s forty; 6.91s 3cone, 4.49s 20yd shuttle; 35.5" vertical, 9ft 6" broad; 20 bench press reps.

Butler has some interesting potential as a change-of-pace back, even though at Iowa as a graduate transfer, he was more the thunder to Akrum Wadley's lightning. His forty time and 20yd shuttle are below average as an NFL running back, but his three cone is above-average. He may never break away, but he has enough wiggle to find the crease and get big yards. He had an injury-riddled career at Iowa, but gutted through an elbow injury, significant enough where he could have applied for a medical redshirt, and come back in September. Even though it didn't work out at Iowa, he put the team first, and that's easy to root for. At Nevada, he led the nation in broken tackles, and was a solid pass-catcher.

UDFA9: Nick Stevens, QB, Colorado State. MWC.

Pro Day Results: 6034, 208lbs; 5.12s forty.

Nick Stevens is the definition of 'camp arm,' but I was quite impressed with his play against Alabama in Bryant-Denny stadium, where he showed outstanding toughness for a QB with a slight build. Colorado State run a pro-style offense, and Nick Stevens has great intangibles, and throws with good touch and anticipation. Stevens is good at the play-action passes that have become a staple of NFL offenses, however deep-ball accuracy is spotty. Below-average arm strength will put a cap on what he can do. Not a threat as a runner, with very slow timed speed, but has enough foot quickness in the pocket. Against Alabama, he seemed to keep his eyes downfield, but I'd like him to go through his progressions quicker. He also needs to be cooler and get a better feel of the pocket especially under pressure. Arm velocity would improve by stepping into his throws. His ability to throw to the right is questionable, but could be a result of sloppy-at-times mechanics especially with his feet, which could ultimately be the difference between "average" and "below average." arm strength. I like how he has bounced back strongly after being pulled as starter in 2016 for Collin Hill. He's smart, majored in Business administration and been married for nearly two years, which point to his mature outlook on life, which is something NFL teams like.

UDFA10: Shane Tripucka, P, Texas A&M. SEC.

Combine Results: 6025, 211lbs.

While the NFL is a cut-throat business, here's a feel good story for the Denver Broncos. Shane Tripucka is the grandson of the Broncos' very first QB, and Ring-of-Fame honoree Frank, and John Elway certainly appreciates the history of this storied NFL franchise. Shane Tripucka has a decent leg, comes from a good punting school, and has a high fair catch percentage on his punts. While he hasn't been tested by all the elements, he has the capability to at least push Riley Dixon all the way, after an inconsistent sophomore season in the NFL.