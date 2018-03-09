 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Patriots released tight end Martellus Bennett

The Denver Broncos may want to consider bringing in a veteran like Martellus Bennett if he decides not to retire.

By Tim Lynch
The New England Patriots released tight end Martellus Bennett on Wednesday. The Denver Broncos are going to be in need of some tight end help as they try to see if Jake Butt will be healthy enough to compete for the starting job in 2018.

However, it looks like Bennett would rather play with his brother who was just traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

