The New England Patriots released tight end Martellus Bennett on Wednesday. The Denver Broncos are going to be in need of some tight end help as they try to see if Jake Butt will be healthy enough to compete for the starting job in 2018.
However, it looks like Bennett would rather play with his brother who was just traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this week.
From PFT:— Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) March 9, 2018
Martellus and Michael Bennett were hoping to play together, something they haven’t done since college at Texas A&M. Martellus was willing to take less money to stay if the Patriots traded for his brother, per Rapoport.