A mathematical formula used to determine the greatest quarterbacks of all-time

It’s finally here. Someone created a mathematical equation to determine the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. And if I take off my orange and blue goggles, I can probably get behind this list for the most part.

You can check their methodology and discuss in the comments, but since we have two former Denver Broncos greats on the list it was worth sharing. Here are the top ten with their overall scores in parenthesis.

Top 10 Quarterbacks of All-Time

Tom Brady (4.87) Peyton Manning (3.57) Joe Montana (3.32) Brett Favre (2.64) Otto Graham (2.58) Johnny Unitas (2.30) John Elway (2.24) Terry Bradshaw (2.16) Steve Young (2.08) Dan Marino (1.99)

What do you think of these rankings?

Horse Tracks

Chris Harris Jr.'s changing role to let him be 'a little bit more aggressive'

Harris should have the chance to record more highlight-reel interceptions.

CB Isaac Yiadom signs rookie contract

The third-round pick put pen to paper on Friday.

Broncos brought in former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie for analytics consulting, per report

His role isn’t official, but the team is hearing out his expertise.

Sam Hinkie provided analytics advice for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking to trust their own process.

Would you rather have Case Keenum or Mitchell Trubisky at QB right now?

This week’s NFL rhetorical asks whether you’d bet on a reclamation project or an unproven youngster.

Case Keenum steps up as leader for Broncos at OTAs

New Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum stepped up as a leader at OTAs this week.

Tweets of the Week

On the second week of spring drills last month, #Vikings turned Broncos QB Case Keenum rented a suite at a Colorado Avalanche playoff game and invited the entire offense. About 20 came. “He’s been a great leader from the minute he came here,’’ said Denver tackle Garett Bolles. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) May 23, 2018

The Broncos defense has produced some historic numbers since we began grading back in 2006. pic.twitter.com/M9woritumA — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 23, 2018

Only 22 edge rushers have achieved an overall PFF grade of 90+ since we've been grading.



Von Miller has done it 7-straight times to begin his career. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) May 24, 2018