The Denver Broncos continued their OTA program on Tuesday. There’s still no pads, but a few players are beginning to show they can play without contact. The biggest impact player was rookie first round pick, Bradley Chubb, who disrupted Case Keenum on multiple occasions.

Here were some of the more important highlights of Tuesday’s practice session.

Injured/Limited

There was a scary moment in practice today as reserve linebacker Deiontrez Mount was carted off the field in what looked like a lower leg injury. It turned out to be an ankle sprain and the team is optimistic he’ll be back out there soon enough.

Broncos LB Deiontrez Mount suffered an ankle injury during OTA practice today. Was carted off but team is optimistic he will be OK. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 29, 2018

Two other players were held out of practice today. Defensive lineman Clinton McDonald continues to nurse a shoulder injury and cornerback Bradley Roby was excused with an illness. Interior guard Ronald Leary was also held out due to inflammation in the knee. Max Garcia and Menelik Watson competed for reps at Leary’s position. Tackle Jared Veldheer, tight end Troy Fumagalli, and wide receiver Jordan Taylor were all held out of practice as well.

Bradley Chubb is flashing some pass rushing skills

According to Andrew Mason of DenverBroncos.com, Bradley Chubb exploded through the line to generate pressure on two of the first three plays in practice. That’s kind of dominance one should expect from a player drafted in the top five.

Von Miller sees a lot of himself in Chubb as the two have begun to establish the chemistry they’ll need to be a dominant duo in the NFL.

“He’s great”, Miller said of Chubb on Tuesday. “He reminds me of myself. He texts me late at night. Texts me at 3 o’clock in the morning. I’m up (laughing). I’m all for it. It’s good, it’s some of the same stuff I saw—it’s some of the same stuff that I was doing with DeMarcus [Ware]. So, it’s cool. It’s cool to pay it forward and tell him some of the same stuff that DeMarcus told me and Elvis [Dumervil] told me. It’s cool.”

That’s the kind of stuff you love to hear about as a fan. Chubb has the right attitude and drive to be great in this league. He also has no better teacher than one of the all-time greats in Von Miller. It is truly the perfect situation for the first-year edge rusher.

Come September, 31 other teams will be wondering how they let Von Miller and Bradley Chubb end up on the same team. — Jeffrey Essary (@JeffreyEssary) May 30, 2018

Paxton Lynch has a grip on the No. 2 spot

For now.

The former first-round pick has looked great in OTA’s, but he looked great in OTA’s last year too. Head coach Vance Joseph was quick to point out and clarify some of his earlier comments about Lynch relaxing back there.

“I’ve been proud of Paxton,” Joseph said of Lynch on Tuesday. “Paxton’s worked hard, he’s not relaxing. So you guys know, he’s not relaxing (laughing). He’s competing, so he’s not relaxing. He’s competing. He wants to be a great player. He’s a young player that’s getting better and better every single day. I was with Alex Smith in his third year, and it wasn’t pretty. But Alex now, you’d take Alex, right? He just needs time to work on his craft. He’s obviously a rare talent, again, 6-5 and a big arm. He’s a rare talent. He just needs time to play. Once he plays, he’ll be fine.”

Lynch connected with Jake Butt in the end zone for a touchdown strike. The pass was caught in traffic and was a well-placed ball and an even better catch by Butt.

As good as Lynch was out there, Chad Kelly made the bigger ‘wow’ plays of the session if you go by the reports from the local media. Kelly his rookie Courtland Sutton on a post route and also fellow rookie DaeSean Hamilton on a deep strike.

Summation of what to like about @Chadkelly_6 on one play: Rolls right, keeps his eyes focused downfield, waves to DaeSean Hamilton to get him into better position, uncorks the deep pass, TD. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 29, 2018

Jake Butt has looked good so far

The aforementioned touchdown grab was nice, but Jake Butt still appears to be behind Jeff Heuerman on the depth chart and that likely won’t change in OTA’s. However, so far he has looked like a steal in the fifth round now that he is fully healthy and recovered from his torn ACL.

“That’s just why I’m trying to stay after it right now,” Butt said. “For me, every rep counts. Being a year down, I’ve got to do double time to try and make up for lost time. I’m trying to build chemistry with these quarterbacks, build chemistry with my teammates and prove to them that I can be a part of this offense this year.”

If he continues to get open for some big plays, especially in the red zone, Heuerman is going to have his work cut out for him in training camp.

Tweets

QBs and TEs pic.twitter.com/Ilx9DuHfuw — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 29, 2018

After OTAs Case Keenum will bring #broncos QBs, WRs, TEs down to Houston to workout and throw. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 29, 2018

Von and Chubb pic.twitter.com/HdJhs5apHh — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 29, 2018

Ron Leary not practicing. Again possibility would need knee scope. And Jared Veldheer getting in side work as works back from foot issue #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/sVzrgzOU3A — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) May 29, 2018

Just got done watching #Broncos practice. 2nd round pick WR Courtland Sutton really stood out during his reps in the team portion of practice. Big catch radius. I’ll also say, DT looks healthy and a few years younger. VJ told me he’s energized — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 29, 2018

Broncos LBs with coach Reggie Herring pic.twitter.com/SMqlWQBRpY — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 29, 2018

Paxton Lynch looked good in OTA practice today. Really good. Vance Joseph: "I'm proud of Paxton. He's worked hard. He's not relaxing. He's competing, he's not relaxing. He wants to be a great player. He's a young player that's getting better and better every single day.''#9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 29, 2018

#Broncos OLBs getting work done. A lot of speed and strength in this group. Should write a diary of havoc this season #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/ZjKvfjTnaW — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) May 29, 2018