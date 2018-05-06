Broncos will hold yet another QB competition

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The excitement from the NFL Draft is waning. The Denver Broncos have been lauded for their picks. John Elway is being celebrated by many, and with good reason. He walked away with arguably the best defensive player in the draft in Bradley Chubb, a “Rolls” Royce Freeman at running back, wide receivers that could be contributors in 2018, some holes filled, and an exciting undrafted free agent class.

The addition of Chubb gives the Broncos the best defensive player in the draft and brings another pass rusher to the mix, giving the defense what Ian St. Clair and I have dubbed the Orange Rush. Continue to celebrate Denver grabbing Chubb with this awesome, vintage shirt.

Amidst all of this excitement for Chubb, Elway also walked away from the draft without a quarterback of the future. As Ian and I stated on the Mile High Report Radio Podcast, the Broncos will enter the 2018 season with yet another quarterback competition. No, Case Keenum is the man in Denver for now. But what to make of Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly?

Elway has already made one decision. No other QB will be brought in during OTAs, which means the backup role will be played by either Lynch or Kelly. Some in Broncos Country see that as a vote of confidence for Lynch. Others are excited about the prospect of Kelly getting an opportunity.

What it really means is that the Broncos refused to reach for a player in the draft. We will now have a QB competition between a first-round draft pick and a seventh-round draft pick for the third-straight season. Once more Lynch will be given a chance to show he has grown as a player, while Kelly will finally get a chance to be on the field.

With the #Broncos not taking a QB in the draft, what does that mean for Paxton Lynch? @AdamMalnati16 & I discuss that on the latest @MileHighReport Radio Podcast. We also touch on Shane Ray's future, & how complete Elway's #NFLDraft was. https://t.co/vkbHytLkNH — Ian St. Clair (@IanStClair) May 2, 2018

As we discussed on the podcast, Lynch has shown flashes. His rookie season he was the best quarterback, in my opinion (yes, I know that carries NO weight), during the preseason. Gary Kubiak chose Trevor Siemian that season, and Lynch seemed to shrink. During his rookie campaign he came in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and showed his first-round talent, but it was the last time he has looked like a legitimate NFL QB.

All of Kelly’s tape is from his time at Ole Miss. Some draft gurus gave him high marks. He also had flashes. He led the Rebels to a win over Alabama. His talent is also there, but he has injury and character concerns. Will he be able to overcome those problems and push Lynch to the side?

The Broncos didn't wind up taking a quarterback in this draft, and it's very interesting that John Elway said this afternoon that Chad Kelly will compete with Paxton Lynch to be Keenum's backup. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) April 28, 2018

Maybe this is a genius move on the part of Elway. The media frenzy around the quarterback competition will take pressure off Keenum. While the focus will be on the backup competition, Keenum will be left alone to learn the playbook, and build rapport with his teammates.

For Elway, Lynch coming out on top (middle?) would be a small amount of vindication. He was picked as a two- or three-year project. Could this be the season it all comes together? If not, Kelly will continue the short tradition of Lynch losing to a seventh-round pick, thus completing Lynch’s journey to Bustville.

