Good morning, Broncos Country!

The MHR Radio Podcast is now on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and TuneIn. Please subscribe to the one that fits your fancy, and also rate and review what you hear.

As the Denver Broncos head to minicamp, two factors stand out in the final week of organized team activities.

No, it has nothing to do with the quarterbacks.

The first was Garett Bolles telling the media he’s added more muscle to fight bull rushes. The Broncos left tackle wants his weight to be between 300-305, but no more than 308. The other aspect that should help Bolles in his second season is playing next to Ronald Leary, as long he can get and stay on the field.

The other is tight end Jake Butt. As Adam Malnati and I said on the latest MHR Radio Podcast, Butt adds another element to Denver’s offense and gives quarterback Case Keenum another weapon to attack defenses. When you look at the success Keenum had with the Minnesota Vikings last season, Kyle Rudolph was a huge part of that.

With the #Broncos moving on from OTAs, @AdamMalnati16 & I discuss our takeaways as the team heads to minicamp. We also share our favorite players in franchise history, & wonder if what the #GoldenKnights did in the #NHL could be done in the #NFL. https://t.co/Dbqz4P0QD1 — Ian St. Clair (@IanStClair) June 9, 2018

If the Broncos can get anything close to that with Butt this season, it makes the offense that much tougher to stop, and increases the odds of success.

“You’re out here playing football, but your main goal right now is to work your craft,” Butt told the media earlier this week. “Work the little details of the game. Work your feet in the run game. Feed the top of the routes, pass game. It’s just the little details that you’re trying to work on. You’re not trying to go full speed out here. You want to make sure no one gets hurt, but you’re trying to get better, you’re trying to maximize your time that you do get on the field.”

While it’s exciting to think about what Butt can do now that he’s healthy, and he said he’s 100 percent, it’s crucial to temper expectations. For all intents and purposes, this is rookie year and he still has a lot to learn. As is the case with every rookie, what’s pivotal is how Butt responds to the inevitable hiccups he encounters.

So yesterday's catch was cool and all ...



But today @JakeButtTE did this pic.twitter.com/2Uim2jodWo — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 6, 2018

“He’s working hard and he wants to be a great player,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. “We haven’t played a game yet, so I don’t know what Jake is going to be, but he’s very engaged, he’s worked hard and he’s here every day. That’s all I can tell you about that.”

What adds to the excitement is the attitude and work ethic that Butt possesses, especially having already faced adversity by missing all of what would have been his rookie season because of injury. Despite that unfortunate break, Butt is more driven to get better and make an impact. It’s no guarantee to success, but it’s a great harbinger. As the Broncos head into minicamp, his continued development remains intriguing.

“It’s football ... but you’re a professional now,” he said. “You look around the locker room, and we have a lot of guys who are pros. A lot of great examples that I can learn off of, feed off of and carry that into this offseason.”

The MHR Radio Podcast is now on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and TuneIn. Please subscribe to the one that fits your fancy, and also rate and review what you hear.

Broncos Tracks

NFL's best defenses: Who got better, worse, and who's next up - NFL Nation- ESPN

The NFL's reigning No. 1 defense in Minnesota is even more formidable, the Eagles have questions and the Rams appear poised to make a big leap.

9news.com | Broncos have NFL's least experienced set of running backs

It’s not enough to say the Broncos have a young backfield. More precisely, they have the least-experienced collection of running backs in the NFL. And it’s not close.

9news.com | As OTAs end and minicamp begins, biggest difference in Broncos: Case Keenum

The Broncos wound up 5-11 last year, in part because they never did decide on their quarterback. How they'll finish this year is subject to conjecture, but not at quarterback.

Woody Paige: Another lost season for Broncos' Shane Ray? | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

The last month has been dreadful for the fourth-year first-round draft choice, who turned 25 on May 18. On May 4 the Broncos declined to pick up Ray's fifth-season 2019 option, which would have guaranteed him $9.232 million. John Elway was leery of Ray's injury and underachieving history, and the Broncos fortuitously had drafted heralded edge rusher Bradley Chubb fifth overall.

NFL Tracks

Bill Belichick & Tony La Russa would make a brilliant, grumpy coach - SBNation.com

What if the "best fans in baseball" merged with "The Patriot Way"?

Deion Sanders thinks there's one NFL team that should definitely sign Dez Bryant - CBSSports.com

This team should call Dez Bryant now, according to Deion

NFL Census - Finding the league's biggest outliers by salary, size, experience and more

Who's the tallest (and shortest) player? What about heaviest (and lightest)? We looked at data from Week 1 of 2017 for those answers and more.

From 'pro-style' to productive: How Saints find NFL-ready OL talent like Ryan Ramczyk | Saints | theadvocate.com

Finding a plug-and-play offensive lineman in the NFL draft is harder than it's ever been before, for one simple reason.

How the NFL drug testing and appeals process works

The league and the NFLPA jointly announced “a wide-ranging series of improvements” in 2014.

Drug charges against free agent T.J. Ward dropped - NFL.com

T.J. Ward's name has been cleared. The free-agent safety saw his pair of drug charges, which included a third-degree felony, dropped on Thursday, according to Hillsborough County (Fla.) Court records.

The NFL and ALS: Before Dwight Clark, three 49ers were victims

The baffling anomaly of three players from the same team contracting ALS received national attention in the late 1980s as 49ers officials searched for clues. Theories ranged from the fertilizer on the team’s practice field in Redwood City to the use of drugs. They investigated anabolic steroids, painkillers and dimethyl sulfoxide, or DMSO, a controversial substance athletes and trainers at the time used to help heal sprained ankles, tendonitis and muscle strains.