Nothing like Denver Broncos-brand optimism

If you’re not excited about this season, check your pulse. With two days of camp in the books, all signs point to an improved 2018 campaign.

Thank goodness.

No notable injuries? Case Keenum slingin’ balls like we haven’t seen in years? The defense looking dominant and hungry? Rookies looking as though they’ll immediately contribute? Check all the boxes.

This is exciting ... but ...

I feel this way every year. Two days of camp does not a season make. The story of the 2018 season is yet to be written and there will be the ups that fill fans with joy and the downs that make us all want to lie prone in a fetal position. For right now, things are looking great and I dig it.

So far, so good, Broncos. Let’s keep up the good work and shock the NFL.... again.

HORSE TRACKS

Case Keenum Brings Certainty, Chemistry To Denver Broncos « CBS Denver

For the first time since Peyton Manning embarked on his farewell season three summers ago, the Denver Broncos opened training camp Saturday void of any quarterback controversy.

David Ramsey: Shane Ray weary of Denver Broncos fans treating him like a "dog" | Sports Coverage | gazette.com

Shane Ray dwells in a strange sports destination. He’s only 25, young by any standard, but his career is in jeopardy. Not because of lack of effort. Not because of

Captivating catches: Broncos receivers haul in big passes on Day 2 of Broncos Camp

Emmanuel Sanders, Demaryius Thomas and DaeSean Hamilton all got in on the fun on Sunday during the second day of Broncos training camp. Each player made a big catch — and those weren’t the only exciting moments at UCHealth Training Center.

Highlights from Day Two of #BroncosCamp

Check out the best plays from Sunday’s practice at UCHealth Training Center.

Trio of deep Keenum throws showcases Broncos’ offensive potential

DaeSean Hamilton, Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders provided a glimpse at what Denver’s offense could look like in 2018.

Rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton make big early impression

Broncos’ Philly Brown: Sidelined Sunday - CBSSports.com

Broncos’ Philly Brown: Sidelined Sunday

Case Keenum might be resurrecting the career of Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders

Case Keenum and Emmanuel Sanders are forging an explosive bond at Broncos training camp.

New York Giants WR Cody Latimer is poised for a breakout season

Fifth-year wide receiver Cody Latimer is one of the many reasons fans should be excited about the New York Giants offense in 2018.

Eagles players unclear on helmet rule after meeting with officials – ProFootballTalk

Eagles players met with NFL officials to get a better understanding of the new rules governing the use of helmets that have been put into effect this season, but one of the team's linebackers said they left the meeting without realizing that goal.

Carlos Dunlap: I would love to get a deal done with the Bengals – ProFootballTalk

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is heading into the fifth and final year of his five-year contract, and he'd like to get a new deal done. Dunlap said today that he's hoping to work out a new deal now, rather than hit free agency next year.

Terrell Owens finally reveals reason for decision to skip Hall of Fame ceremony - CBSSports.com

Terrell Owens is finally talking about his controversial decision

Andrew Luck “responding well” in return to practice – ProFootballTalk

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck took some time on Sunday to reflect on his first practices of training camp before getting ready for the team's first padded practice of the summer.

Vita Vea injury not believed to be serious – ProFootballTalk

Buccaneers first-round defensive tackle Vita Vea appears to have dodged a bullet on the practice field today. Although Vea was carted off the field at this morning's practice, multiple reports out of Tampa indicate that he was not seriously hurt.

Report: Cowboys rookie WR Cedrick Wilson believed to have torn labrum – ProFootballTalk

The pool of competitors for playing time in the Cowboys wide receiver corps appears to be a little shallower. Sixth-round pick Cedrick Wilson injured his shoulder during Saturday's practice and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is believed that Wilson tore his labrum.

Report: Language on voiding guarantees holding up Sam Darnold deal – ProFootballTalk

The Jets continue to practice without first-round pick Sam Darnold and a report on Sunday may shed some light on what's holding up the quarterback's contract. Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Chargers rookie TE Austin Roberts tore his ACL on Saturday – ProFootballTalk

Another Chargers tight end has been lost for the year to a torn ACL. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn announced on Sunday, via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, that undrafted rookie Austin Roberts tore his ACL during Saturday's practice.

Antonio Brown to Dez Bryant: Come play with Steelers - NFL.com

Antonio Brown played Twitter recruiter on Sunday, imploring free-agent receiver Dez Bryant to join his wide-receiving corps in Pittsburgh.

Carr on Jordy Nelson: Can't believe Packers let him go - NFL.com

The Packers had their fill of veteran wideout Jordy Nelson. His new team, the Raiders, can't get enough. "I can't say enough good things," Oakland quarterback Derek Carr said.

Browns owners: Now we'll see the real Hue Jackson - NFL.com

Hue Jackson's 1-31 mark over two seasons in Cleveland would have triggered the end for most NFL front men. Browns owners, though, decided to stick with their head coach despite the notorious results.

Transactions roundup: Orleans Darkwa set to visit Colts - NFL.com

Ex-Giants running back Orleans Darkwa is headed to Indianapolis for a workout after Saturday's meet-and-greet with the Jets delivered no deal, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Injuries: Steelers G Ramon Foster (knee) out 4-5 weeks - NFL.com

With the launch of training camp comes the inevitable, dark wave of injuries that leave teams empty at key positions. In Pittsburgh, though, disaster has been averted.