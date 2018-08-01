Denver Broncos Training Camp: Day 5 news and notes

Day five of Denver Broncos Training Camp is now in the books. It was the second padded practice they have had and thankfully they came away looking healthy. Today we have Courtland Sutton looking like a star in the making, Paxton Lynch having a solid day, Chad Kelly getting second-team reps at some point, an update on Isaac Yiadom and Brendan Langley, news and notes, and an update on injuries.

Courtland Sutton the star of the day...again:

I try not to repeat storylines in these camp reports in back to back days, but rookie wide receiver Courtland Sutton is forcing my hand a bit here.

Courtland Sutton is getting VERY dirty out here, he’s going to be a star #BroncosCamp — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) August 1, 2018

Sutton has been demolishing his competition and becoming a touchdown machine. That continued today when Sutton hauled in multiple touchdowns from quarterback Case Keenum(especially in the red zone). He has shown he can high point the ball with the best of them and has big and strong hands to pluck the ball out of the air.

Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave noted that quarterback Case Keenum has been routinely putting the ball only where Sutton can go up and get it. This is something they have been stressing throughout the offseason according to Musgrave.

“He is. We talk about altitudes and placement so we can minimize the risk of the defenders getting their hands on those footballs.”

One thing Musgrave also noted is that Sutton is working hard at learning multiple positions so he contributes at more than one spot on offense.

“He’s working hard at it too. He has his mistakes that we’ve got to correct, and he’s continued to work and embrace the playbook. The sooner he learns the entire concept and not just one position, the more we can move him around, so people don’t prey on him or cloud to him or roll to him and try to take him out of the equation.”

If Sutton wants to see the field over fellow rookie DaeSean Hamilton, he will need to learn the slot position and work on his route running. This is Hamilton’s strength and why I believe we will see a good mix of both receivers depending on the situation, matchup, and field position.

It’s going to be a real matchup problem when the #Broncos roll out Courtland Sutton vs DB3s/4s. He’s putting on a freak show out here. — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) August 1, 2018

One way you know a player is playing well is when a coach on the other side of the ball calls you a “beast”. Well, that is exactly what Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods did when he was asked about Sutton.

“He’s a big guy. He’s talented. Him and [WR] DeaSean Hamilton are both really good draft picks for us, but down there when you play against a big, physical receiver it’s all about body position. It’s been a test for us. He’s made some very nice catches. We’ll continue to work on it, but so far, he’s a beast.”

If Sutton(and Hamilton) continue this sort of play, the Broncos offense could be tough to stop in 2018. Kinda hard not to get excited about this offense right now.

Paxton Lynch has his best practice of camp:

We may have finally had some positive movement in the backup quarterback competition. Paxton Lynch put in his best practice of camp thus far today and hopefully showed some signs of growth.

Paxton Lynch: Camp star of the day. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

Lynch flashed his big arm and hit some deep throws today including a deep bomb to another camp standout, wide receiver, Tim Patrick. It was Lynch’s best day by far and will look to build on this momentum going forward.

When asked about Lynch, Head Coach Vance Joseph said that he looked okay from his vantage point but will need to go over the tape to see everything. He did add that Lynch is getting better and has made plays all offseason.

“He looked OK from my angle. Obviously we’ve got to watch the tape and see what the total practice looked like, but he made some plays. He’s made plays all offseason and even our first four days of camp. It’s practice. He’s made plays, he hasn’t made plays. This is practice. He’s getting better.”

Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave double downed on Joseph’s comments by saying that “Paxton has some tremendous qualities”.

We’ve just got to keep building. All of us, not just Paxton. We all have to keep building, isolating and identifying what we do well and then hanging our hats on those. Paxton has some tremendous qualities, so again we’re all working together with all of our players to find their strengths and then we’ll play to those respective strengths.”

Here is the thing with Lynch and we have all lived it with him. He will give you days like this where you think he is turning the corner only to have three inconsistent practices in a row. Lynch needs to consistently put solid practices together but that is something he has yet to do during his NFL career.

Chad Kelly will get second team reps...eventually:

So far, Chad Kelly has not lived up to the Chad Kelly hype. He has been behind Lynch throughout camp and has yet to take any second-team reps. However, that may change sometime in the near/distant future according to Head Coach Vance Joseph.

Paxton Lynch looked better today; while erratic has been the clear #2 over Chad Kelly. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 1, 2018

Joseph told reporters that Kelly would indeed get some second-team reps sometime in the near or distant future. He didn’t specify how many or when this may happen but Kelly fans will get their guy with the second team eventually.

“Yes, he will. He’s doing a good job and so is [QB] Paxton [Lynch]. They’re both locked in, they’re both battling and they’re both making plays out on the field for us. It’s been fun to watch those two compete.”

Kelly has made some wow plays throughout camp it seems, but he is still shaking off that rust. He hasn’t played a football game since October of 2016 and is now making the jump to the NFL.

Oh boy. Chad Kelly with three mishandled snaps running the 3s in 11-on-11. Sam Jones, typically a guard, in at center. Had similar issues yesterday. — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) August 1, 2018

Kelly mishandled a few snaps today while working with a couple different centers but apparently had these issues yesterday as well.

Now he did have some good plays. A few tweets noted a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver John Diarse and another touchdown where he fooled the defense so bad where he was able to hit running back Dave Williams in the flat for an easy touchdown.

Kelly can turn the tide during the preseason but it appears he will be the Broncos third-string QB heading into week one of the regular season.

Updates on cornerbacks Isaac Yiadom and Brendan Langley :

Many have asked about updates on the Broncos two young corners and we got some info on them from the Broncos coaches today.

Isaac Yiadom out with first-team dime D. So is Shane Ray ahead of Bradley Chubb. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

Yiadom has had his ups and downs so far in the camp which should be expected for a rookie(remember Roby?) but Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods says he is doing a “real good job” thus far.

“He’s doing a real good job. He is a guy you love to coach because he does exactly what you tell him to do. He plays with clean eyes. He has a proper technique at everything he does. Just from our time with him in the Senior Bowl we know—we haven’t had a chance to hit full pads—he has that little nasty demeanor. He’s kind of a silent killer. I really look forward to him playing in the preseason.”

The 2018 third-round pick as already passed 2017 third-round pick Brendan Langley and is looking to capitalize on veteran Tramaine Brock’s week long absence and hopefully vault himself into the Broncos number three cornerback job.

Here is what fellow cornerback Bradley Roby had to say about Yiadom yesterday after practice.

“They’re all coming along well. The rookie, Isaac, “Ike”, “Little Julio” is what I call him, he’s playing great. He’s picking up all the coverages. He’s doing a good job competing. He’s forcing a lot of incompletions. He surprised me because he’s another guy that I didn’t know that much about. He’s a good young guy, good character. He’s going to work hard, so the future is bright for all of us.”

As for Langley, it has been a bit of struggle. He is still making the transition from wide receiver and is still going through growing pains. Here is what Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods said was his message to Langley.

“Just to slow his process down. It’s not going to change. Whether they get on the ball and go no huddle, whether we’re in the red zone or it’s two minutes, the technique you’re playing is the technique. Don’t change it just because of the situation. So, I’m really just trying to have him be patient. He gets frustrated making mistakes. I said, ‘Hey, learn from that mistake and move on to the next play,’ but right now he’s hanging on to it. He’s holding on to it too long. He just has to continue to mature and trust what we’re teaching him to do and play technique.”

Langley the 2017 third-round pick is ultra-athletic but came into the league very raw and needs a good amount of development. We saw him struggle last year and he is still going through those growing pains this year. Hopefully, it clicks with him eventually.

News and notes:

Tight end Jake Butt did not participate in team drills today as the Broncos are easing him back into action.

did not participate in team drills today as the Broncos are easing him back into action. Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave singled out running back De’Angelo Henderson when asked about the running backs.

Vance Joseph noted rookie running backs Phillip Lindsay pass blocking as a strength to his game

pass blocking as a strength to his game Rookie offensive lineman Sam Jones was getting some reps at center today. As well as rookie lineman Austin Schlottmann who was getting some second-team center reps. Schlottmann is a potential practice squad candidate

was getting some reps at center today. As well as rookie lineman who was getting some second-team center reps. is a potential practice squad candidate Continue to remember this name: Tim Patrick. The big wide receiver continues to make big plays and get mentioned positively by onlookers.

Injury report:

Tweets from camp:

Wide Receivers getting down to business at Day 5 @Broncos Training Camp @OrangeBlue760 pic.twitter.com/z8rN4wghdC — Michael Coover (@MichaelCoover) August 1, 2018

Day 5 @Broncos Training Camp - Wide Receivers putting in the time @OrangeBlue760 pic.twitter.com/hPKrRltqDJ — Michael Coover (@MichaelCoover) August 1, 2018

Day 5 @Broncos Training Camp - Cornerbacks working on getting off blocks @OrangeBlue760 pic.twitter.com/FQ0UCXe6JO — Michael Coover (@MichaelCoover) August 1, 2018

Day 5 @Broncos Training Camp - Quarterbacks working the passing game with the running backs @OrangeBlue760 pic.twitter.com/LtKyNU5gZv — Michael Coover (@MichaelCoover) August 1, 2018

Case Keenum ➡️ Phillip Lindsay pic.twitter.com/X14DrMWo0i — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) August 1, 2018

Derek Wolfe and Brandon Marshall are both practicing — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) August 1, 2018

Paxton Lynch to Matt Lacosse on back to back play actions. Both big gains — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) August 1, 2018

FWIW: Chris Harris defended Courtland Sutton with the 1s on the first two reps of 11-on-11, then shifted to DT for remaining snaps. Sutton continues to impress at Broncos camp. — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) August 1, 2018

Isaac Yiadom out with first-team dime D. So is Shane Ray ahead of Bradley Chubb. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

#Broncos Paxton Lynch showing emotion after two crisp completions. He dropped Tom Brady like scream and phrase after completion. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 1, 2018

Broncos staff working Sutton often in red zone drills. Perfect size, skill set to terrorize DBs in that area of the field. https://t.co/FbdSgs4KKs — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) August 1, 2018

Noticed it yesterday but going to focus more — Shane Ray looks good. Strong, active, quick. #Broncos — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) August 1, 2018

#Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr working on getting off the block and making the tackle. pic.twitter.com/8mu6lvWtao — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) August 1, 2018

Sam Jones, a left guard by trade, is working as third-team center. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

Oh boy. Chad Kelly with three mishandled snaps running the 3s in 11-on-11. Sam Jones, typically a guard, in at center. Had similar issues yesterday. — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) August 1, 2018

Case Keenum on a play action pass and who is not fooled right in his face? No other than Von Miller — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) August 1, 2018

Goal to go Keenum to Sutton TD. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

Day 5 @Broncos Training Camp - Quarterbacks working with the Wide Receivers @OrangeBlue760 pic.twitter.com/CYqVh2sAj5 — Michael Coover (@MichaelCoover) August 1, 2018

Case to DT in the back of the end zone pic.twitter.com/QbR0GLGRg3 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) August 1, 2018

Day 5 @Broncos Training Camp - Quarterbacks working with Wide Receivers on fade routes in corner of end zone @OrangeBlue760 pic.twitter.com/R5y5sRXUNk — Michael Coover (@MichaelCoover) August 1, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen, Courtland Sutton with the toe drag. pic.twitter.com/3ujFZoBb7x — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) August 1, 2018

Day 5 @Broncos Training Camp - Linebackers working on catching the football @OrangeBlue760 pic.twitter.com/GwdLhO1lci — Michael Coover (@MichaelCoover) August 1, 2018

Undrafted rookie Austin Schlottmann snapping center with second team. #9sports #sleeper — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

Kelly to Diarse TD. Goal to go drill. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

Chad Kelly has two fumbled snaps, one from Jones, one from Dielman. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

Matt LaCosse, Brian Parker getting TE reps ahead of Jake Butt in goal line. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

#Broncos Courtland Sutton continues to excel. Catches TD over middle from Keenum. Plays fast despite his enormous strength and size. He will be on the field early and often this season. #Denver7. — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 1, 2018

Demaryius Thomas can still run, but it’s time to start thinking about decreasing his ADOT, getting some reps in the slot. Hardly targeted yesterday, while Sutton is going HAM #BroncosCamp — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) August 1, 2018

5 days into and we can see how things are starting to shake out with the #Broncos WR corps...



Hamilton likely WR3 between the 20's, Sutton WR3 in the RZ — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 1, 2018

Bradley Roby just put on a clinic in WR vs DB 1 on 1s — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) August 1, 2018

We must admit, this #Broncos rookie class looks like absolute gold out here — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) August 1, 2018

Jake Butt is definitely getting team period off. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

Paxton Lynch continues his good day with long one to Tim Patrick. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

Chad Kelly looked the defense off so hard to the left, a routine flat pass to David Williams went to the house (or at least close to it) — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) August 1, 2018

Marquette King is trying to get the ball in the bucket. Fans have shifted attention away from 11 on 11 if that’s any indicator of how impressive this guy is. pic.twitter.com/ZeGuhXU5li — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) August 1, 2018

It’s going to be a real matchup problem when the #Broncos roll out Courtland Sutton vs DB3s/4s. He’s putting on a freak show out here. — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) August 1, 2018

Sam Jones just capped off a great session, stonewalling some interior DL. #Broncos — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) August 1, 2018

Another player who continues to show he will compete for roster spot? Running back David Williams. Had a few more strong runs today after terrific practice on Tuesday. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 1, 2018

Paxton Lynch continuing his best practice of camp with a perfect ball to DaeSean Hamilton 30 yards down field in stride — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) August 1, 2018

DaeSean Hamilton has been a star 2nd team WR at #BroncosCamp. He’s always open! — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) August 1, 2018

Credit where it’s due: Paxton Lynch is having a really good practice. One of his best I’ve ever seen.



Making big plays, working the middle of the field. He even won the accuracy drill on the net.



Nice to see. — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) August 1, 2018

Paxton Lynch hit Austin Traylor for a TD off a bootleg. Right before hit Matt Lacosse in stride. Paxton is having a great day — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) August 1, 2018

One of the biggest surprises of #BroncosCamp has been finding out just how popular QB Chad Kelly is. A huge fan favorite! — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) August 1, 2018

Paxton Lynch looked better today; while erratic has been the clear #2 over Chad Kelly. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 1, 2018

Isaiah McKenzie, who dropped a perfect post pattern pass from Chad Kelly, staying after for extra catch/punt catch practice. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

#Broncos Su'a Cravens out with sore knee. "we are being smart with these guys," Joseph said. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 1, 2018

QB Paxton Lynch had among his best days of Broncos training camp. VJ: "He made some plays." pic.twitter.com/SIf5ildXM0 — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) August 1, 2018

#Broncos Vance Joseph on the ability to have four OLBs capable of rushing and showing versatility vs the run. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/qSNqv9HHOO — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 1, 2018

Vance Joseph said he’s pleased with the running backs “especially in pass protection.” Vance then pointed directly to Phillip Lindsay doing a good job in that area — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) August 1, 2018

Broncos OC Bill Musgrave on Paxton Lynch, who had a fantastic practice: “He’s young. What, he have 8 plays at Memphis?” pic.twitter.com/Qpd1kz4U8a — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) August 1, 2018

#Broncos OC Musgrave pleased with Sutton's development. Wants him to learn all receiver positions to make him unpredictable to defenses. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/2deaJ6ipE7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 1, 2018

#Broncos ST coach Tom McMahon on advice to Isaiah McKenzie when met him. "Be a pro. Get reps and do it right" #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 1, 2018

.@Broncos ST coordinator Tom McMahon praises Marquette King and says this is just the beginning for him: "In this altitude and with his leg speed, we’ve only just [scratched the surface]." — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 1, 2018

Tom McMahon on WR coach Zach Azzanni: “He’s got rare coaching juice.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2018

Five practices in now and Case Keenum STILL has not thrown an interception — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) August 1, 2018

Quotables:

Vance Joseph on the challenges that their pass rush presents:

“Obviously on sub downs in our NASCAR package, to get a speed rusher on the inside guard or center, that’s impossible for those guys to block. We do have those body types who can rush on guards. In our base package, we have some things we can do to add rushers to the package and to have some coverage ideas behind it. It’s a good thing when you have rushers and you have three or four guys that you can rotate also. It’s a good thing, it makes it hard on the offense.”

Vance Joseph on OC Bill Musgraves effect on the quarterback:

“It’s been really good for us. [Falcons QB] Matt Ryan, [Raiders QB Derek] Carr, [Eagles QB Nick] Foles, [Former Falcons QB] Michael Vick—he’s coached a lot of young quarterbacks as rookies. Billy Musgrave does a good job of making their jobs easy. That’s coordinating, right? It’s our job as coaches to make their jobs easy, not make it hard. He’s done a good job with our offense creating completion passes. We can drop back on first-and-10 and hit a four-yard pass. That’s huge for us. That’s his job and he’s done a good job at that. He gets it with young quarterbacks, as far as the time it takes to develop young quarterbacks and the progression it takes. [He’s] giving those guys enough operate so we can operate, but not so much where it’s overwhelming. That’s been his strength.”

STC Tom McMahon on punter Marquette King:

“I’ve had some great ones. With [former Colts P] Mac (Pat McAfee) and [Colts punter] Rigo (Rigoberto Sanchez) last year, he set every record. I’ve been spoiled—[Chiefs punter] Dustin Colquitt, before him. All those guys I’ve had—[former Rams P] Donnie Jones—they’re all great ones. I think at this altitude, and with [King’s] leg speed, we’ve only just touched it. He’s a worker. That guy is going to work his tail off and he loves to have fun. We’re just going to let him boom this ball and try and hit those red lines. He’s working for these guys.”

DC Joe Woods on safety Su’a Cravens:

“Very instinctive football player. He is a natural player in the box. I know he was more of a hybrid linebacker in college and that’s what he played for the Redskins, but right away you can see how quickly he can fit inside. He’s a good underneath cover guy. The biggest thing to work on with him is playing deep defense. He really hasn’t played it a lot, so it’s just going to take time to develop them. Overall, he’s doing a good job.”

DC Joe Woods on DT Clinton McDonald:

“Very impressed with Clinton McDonald, [DE] Deshawn Williams, all those guys, [DE] Shelby Harris. Right now, we have a really good depth at the defensive tackle position, and it’s going to be a tough decision when it’s all said and done. Right now, Clinton is very strong. He has great get-off. He’s getting excellent push inside. Even when we go with our stunts and some of the stuff we’re doing in sub, he’s showing he has the ability to rush the passer. It’s going to be a battle, but I’m glad we got him.”