It’s time for Vance Joseph to take control of the Denver Broncos

One preseason game does not a season make, but let’s be real. On the heels of two sub-par seasons, Saturday night’s Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos game was downright frightening.

Last year, I railed against Broncos head coach Vance Joseph for not taking the reigns of the team forcefully enough. Poor play from Trevor Siemian, Isaiah McKenzie, and others was allowed to fester and persist long after identified. It was too little too late and by the time changes were made, the impacts negligible because the season was already a total loss.

What was so frustrating on Saturday night was that despite reports of running back Devontae Booker and quarterback Paxton Lynch struggling in training camp, they were given nods to start over the fresh young talent that could benefit and thrive with the reps.

There was no good reason to allow Booker to start over Royce Freeman. We already know what it looks like with Paxton under center. Didn’t Broncos fans suffer enough last year? Why is Denver starting 2018 by looking back fondly at 2017’s failures?

Why isn’t Vance Joseph using these valuable preseason games to try new things?

“If I know they’re bad, the other team obviously knows. Why Vance Joseph doesn’t seem to know is a mystery. We need him to stop being the last one to find these things out.”

My father relayed these thoughts to me when we did our usual post-game debrief. I don’t believe that Joseph doesn’t know. He’s got a staff, hours of video, and mountains of other evidence that tells him what all of us already know. Heck, Mile High Report has all the information he needs and it doesn’t cost him a dime.

I think it’s more complex. On the latest MHR Radio Podcast, Adam Malnati and Ian St. Clair shared their thoughts on Joseph. They’re thinking: If you had prior concerns about Joseph, he did nothing to alleviate those on Saturday night.

What kills me is that the coaching staff appears to want to establish a body of evidence to justify coaching decisions. Stop trying to justify and coach. — Jess Place (@Jezru) August 12, 2018

By most accounts, Freeman has outplayed Booker in TC. Why waste time and reps by starting Booker? Vance needs to own this team. Coaching to justify is awful football. — Jess Place (@Jezru) August 12, 2018

It appears that Joseph affords under-performing players second, third, and fourth chances so he can justify (to himself? Elway? The individual players?) whatever it is he’s ultimately going to do with them. There’s a consistent pattern of allowing sub-par play to continue and this justification is the only thing I can reason as to why.

While Joseph may be able to point his finger at the failure of these players, ultimately it’s on him. If the Broncos have any hope of success this season, Vance needs to grab the Broncos by the guts going forward. He needs to make bold decisions that show every player in that locker room that lackluster play won’t be tolerated. Bench guys, cut guys, give promising talent the opportunity to flourish. Don’t squander the preseason by playing the same people in positions that landed Denver a 5-11 season.

If Vance does the same things, the results at season’s end will be the same as it was last year. He needs to find his voice and light some fires or it’s going to be a long season.

HORSE TRACKS

Broncos fans are already booing former first-rounder Paxton Lynch, chanting for Chad Kelly - CBSSports.com

Lynch appears to be in danger of losing his grip on the backup quarterback job

Chicago Bears: Looking ahead to preseason game vs. Broncos

Following the Chicago Bears' second preseason game, we take a look ahead at what to expect in their third exhibition matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Broncos Staff Helps Fans During Debut Of Paperless Ticketing System « CBS Denver

Paper tickets are now a thing of the past, as the Broncos have transitioned to a mobile ticketing system of entry.

Woody Paige: Denver Broncos produced good, bad, and Paxton Lynch | Sports Coverage | gazette.com

DENVER • For three quarters Saturday night the Broncos looked inexcusably abysmal — as they were last season — against the Vikings in a throwaway exhibition at The Horse With

McKenzie rebounds with return touchdown but knows his battle to make the roster remains

Isaiah McKenzie's electrifying 78-yard touchdown on a punt return offered perhaps a little redemption after a rough 2017 season, but he knows he's not out of the woods yet.

Broncos claim tackle Austin Fleer off waivers

The Broncos waived an offensive lineman in a corresponding move.

Three Broncos quarterbacks look to build on foundation after varying degrees of success

Case Keenum, Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly achieved different levels of success on Saturday against the Vikings, but all three have room to improve.

Eagles sign former second-round pick Christian Hackenberg, who's yet to play in NFL game - CBSSports.com

Yet another team is taking a chance on Hackenberg, who's never played in a regular-season game

Redskins and Jets brawl during joint practice, fans reportedly get in a fight of their own - CBSSports.com

It was a rowdy day at the Jets-Redskins' joint practice on Sunday

Jaguars reportedly suspend Jalen Ramsey, Dante Fowler one week for violating team rules - CBSSports.com

Ramsey attacked media on Twitter while Fowler was involved in practice altercations with a teammate

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill throws rookie out of huddle for missed assignment

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill yelled at rookie Kalen Ballage and kicked him out of the huddle after the running back missed a blocking assignment that resulted in a clean sack by Charles Harris.

NFL must rewrite the new helmet rule, now – ProFootballTalk

The new helmet rules continue to be applied as written. Which will continue to make football something other than football. In Saturday night's game between the Chargers and Cardinals, a pair of fouls were called on Arizona players. One, a penalty called on safety A.J.

Browns are sticking with the plan at quarterback – ProFootballTalk

Rookie Baker Mayfield had an impressive debut for the Browns on Thursday night, but it wasn't impressive enough to get the Browns to change their plans at quarterback. "We're sticking with our plan," quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese said Sunday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Browns punish Antonio Callaway by making him play – ProFootballTalk

Most teams punish football players by not letting them play football. In Cleveland, playing football apparently is punishment enough. Browns coach Hue Jackson explained to reporters on Sunday that rookie receiver Antonio Callaway played most of the preseason opener as discipline for his recent ar...

AJ McCarron, Nathan Peterman dinged in Sunday’s practice – ProFootballTalk

The Bills had two of their three quarterbacks get medical attention during Sunday's practice. AJ McCarron was the first to need the training staff. They checked out his right leg and a team spokesman said that someone had stepped on it during the session.

Cardinals add linebacker Gerald Hodges – ProFootballTalk

As the Cardinals try to stay relevant in the NFC West, they've been adding plenty of veteran defenders. The latest: Linebacker Gerald Hodges. Per a league source, Hodges signed a one-year deal.

Niners back Jerick McKinnon suffers minor injury - NFL.com

Jerrick McKinnon went down, but he's not out. The San Francisco 49ers' free-agent acquisition underwent an MRI on Sunday after suffering an apparent knee injury in practice, but the injury is not major.

McVay: Rams 'increased dialogue' with Aaron Donald - NFL.com

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday that there's been 'increased dialogue' with Aaron Donald. McVay said the Rams

feel 'positive' about the direction of the contract talks.

Kirk Cousins sharp as advertised in brief Vikings debut - NFL.com

Kirk Cousins' time on Saturday night was short, and boy, was it sweet. The Vikings quarterback was a perfect 4-for-4 for 42 yards and one touchdown in his lone drive against the Broncos.

Colts jettison Shamarko Thomas days after ejection - NFL.com

Shamarko Thomas became the first player ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit under the NFL's new rule. On Saturday, his team ejected him permanently. The Colts filled his roster spot with Ryan Delaire.