MHR Live: Chad, jelly

Fresh out of the frying pan and a preseason Week 2 loss, New York Daily News is guessing that the Denver Broncos may be one of the two teams that they’re reporting are interested in trading for New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

We will break down the reality of that trade for you.

If that is not enough, Denver has designated offensive lineman Menelik Watson as reserve/injured.

Adding Watson to the list of 2017 acquisitions that include: the resignation of Gary Kubiak, the hiring head coach Vance Joseph, hiring/firing offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, hiring/firing special teams coordinator Brock Olivio, not honoring the second-year of Russell Okung’s contract (who made the Pro Bowl with the Los Angeles Chargers), DeMarcus Ware retiring, signing Menelik Watson to a three-year contract and Ron Leary to a four-year contract, naming Tom Heckert senior personnel advisor, waiving Taurean Nixon, hiring Gary Kubiak as senior personnel advisor, trading Ty Sambrailo for a fifth-round pick, releasing Kyle Sloter, Michael Schofield and Kalif Raymond as part of final roster moves and cutting cornerback Lorenzo Doss for showing up late to a meeting on Thanksgiving.

Just one season later, it looks as if 2017 7th round draft pick, Chad Kelly, is ready to be the sole backup at quarterback and it seems as if 2016 1st round draft pick, Paxton Lynch, is preparing to join a long list of 2018 transitions that now includes Menelik Watson.

Oh, and Colin Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos says that John Elway violated a gag order by explaining why he wouldn’t sign Kaepernick, “Mr. Elway, clearly he violated the protective order that the NFL has been wielding like a club at me. And he’s apparently suffering from some real brain trauma.”

Shots fired.

