Broncos rule out six players in game against the Redskins

Su’a Cravens and five other Denver Broncos players will not be playing against the Washington Redskins on Friday.

On Wednesday, Denver Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph ruled out six players for Friday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Those players are tight end Troy Fumagalli, guard J.J. Dielman, cornerback Marcus Rios, tackle Andreas Knappe, guard Sam Jones, and safety Su’a Cravens. Also, guard Ronald Leary is considered a game-time decision.

So far, the Broncos have been careful with injuries and have gotten lucky through most of training camp. Leary’s knee is the same knee he injured and the Broncos are just being careful and keeping him fresh for the regular season.

“No, no,” Joseph said when asked if Leary’s injury was new. “Same knee. He’s getting better, but we’re being really smart for the long haul.”

The third preseason game is often the full dress rehearsal for the starters, so we should see the first-team offense and defense on the field for a sizable portion of the game.

