Terrell Davis on Royce Freeman: ‘They think he’s going to be the starting running back’

The Denver Broncos are backing up NFL Draft experts around the country who felt Royce Freeman was a steal in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. According to Broncos legendary running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Terrell Davis, the people he has talked to in Denver are thrilled about Freeman and think he’s going to be the starter as a rookie.

“I’ve talked to people in Denver,” Davis said on NFL Total Access, “and they’re just thrilled by what they see in camp and what they saw in minicamp from Royce Freeman. They think he’s going to be the starting running back.”

So far, it is Devontae Booker, a fourth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, who is penciled in as the starter, but that may change by the first official depth chart is released.

Through eight days of camp, the Broncos have given every running back on the roster reps with the first-team. It is clearly a wide open competition are at this point, but Freeman seems to have an inside edge for the starting role on this offense.

