Ravens at Bengals - Live Blog

The Baltimore Ravens (1-0) after obliterating the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 by a score of 47-3, but the Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) won’t be using the starting combo of Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen. The Bengals have actual NFL talent, so this game will be a lot closer than the one the Ravens had last week.

The Bengals are coming off their own Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. In that game, they started out sluggish on the road, before exploding in the second half to score 24 unanswered points to erase a 23-10 halftime deficit.

Both teams looked impressive after once game. I give the edge to the home team in this one as these division rivals know each other far too well to have this game turn into a lopsided affair.