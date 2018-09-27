 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Broncos to wear their all-blue uniforms against Chiefs

The Denver Broncos will break out their all-blue uniforms against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

By Tim Lynch
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will be wearing their all-navy blue uniforms on Monday Night Football when they host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

It could be a bit of a good luck charm as the last time they wore the all blue uniforms in Week 6 of 2017 when they were dominated by the New York Giants 23-10 at home coming out of their Bye week. However, they did wear just the blue jersey later in the year in a Week 14 shutout of the New York Jets where the Broncos snapped an eight-game losing streak.

After a terrible game last week against the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos are facing a 2-2 record straight in the face as the Chiefs offense has looked utterly unstoppable through three games. Denver will need plenty of fire and spark in this game.

In this Storystream

Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 4: Everything we know

View all 15 stories

More From Mile High Report

This Article has a component height of 3. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...