Broncos to wear their all-blue uniforms against Chiefs

The Denver Broncos will be wearing their all-navy blue uniforms on Monday Night Football when they host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

It could be a bit of a good luck charm as the last time they wore the all blue uniforms in Week 6 of 2017 when they were dominated by the New York Giants 23-10 at home coming out of their Bye week. However, they did wear just the blue jersey later in the year in a Week 14 shutout of the New York Jets where the Broncos snapped an eight-game losing streak.

After a terrible game last week against the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos are facing a 2-2 record straight in the face as the Chiefs offense has looked utterly unstoppable through three games. Denver will need plenty of fire and spark in this game.