Full 1st Round Mock From a Brazilian Guy

Well, just a end of boring work day here in São Paulo, Brazil, I've decided to do this to kill the last 30 minutes of my work, what do you think?

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Arizona Cardinals - Nick Bosa - DE - Ohio State

2. Buffalo Bills - Ed Oliver - DT - Houston

3. Seattle Seahawks - Raekwon Davis - DT - Alabama

4. San Francisco 49ers - Greedy Williams - CB - LSU

5. New York Jets - Clellin Ferrell - DE - Clemson

6. New York Giants - Justin Herbert - QB - Oregon

7. Houston Texans - Jonah Williams - OT - Alabama

8. Indianapolis Colts - Devin White - LB - LSU

9. Dallas Cowboys - A.J. Brown - WR - Ole Miss

10. Oakland Raiders - Rashan Gary - DE - Michigan

11. New England Patriots (from Bengals)¹ - Dwayne Haskins Jr. - QB - Ohio State

12. Denver Broncos - Jeffery Simmons - DT - Mississippi State

13. Detroit Lions - Dexter Lawrence - NT - Clemson

14. Tennessee Titans - N'Keal Harry - WR - Arizona State

15. Cincinnati Bengals (from Patriots)¹ - Greg Little - OT - Ole Miss

16. Baltimore Ravens - Quinnen Williams - DT - Alabama

17. Atlanta Falcons - Derrick Brown - DT - Auburn

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Deionte Thompson - S - Alabama

19. Washington Redskins - DeAndre Baker - CB - Georgia

20. Green Bay Pakcers - Jalen Jelks - EDGE - Oregon

21. Miami Dolphins - Zach Allen - DE - Boston College

22. Carolina Panthers - Brian Burns - EDGE - Florida State

23. Pittsburgh Steelers - Amani Oruwariye - CB - Penn State

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)² - Will Grier - QB - West Virginia

25. Los Angeles Chergers - Christian Wilkins - DT - Clemson

26. Green Bay Packers (from Saints) - Devin Bush - LB - Michigan

27. Philadelphia Eagles - D.K. Metcalf - WR - Ole Miss

28. Cleveland Browns - Dre'Mont Jones - DT - Ohio State

29. Minnesota Vikings (from Jaguars)² - Dalton Risner - OL - Kansas State

30. Oakland Raiders (from Bears) - Montez Sweat - EDGE - Mississippi State

31. San Francisco 49ers (from Chiefs)³ - J.J. Arcega-Whiteside - WR - Stanford

32. Los Angeles Rams - Mack Wilson - LB - Alabama

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

¹ Patriots trades #15 and 2019 2nd rounds (Original and the Bears pick) with the Bengals for #11

² Jaguars trades #29 and 2019 3rd round with the Vikings for #14

³ 49ers trades 2019 2nd round, 4th round with the Chiefs for #31

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I had a tought time to make the Broncos pick, didn't know if I wanted to go for a trade up for a QB or take a bite on this amazing DL class.